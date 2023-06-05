Holly Willoughby This Morning statement in full: What did she say about Phillip Schofield?

5 June 2023, 10:26

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has addressed the This Morning viewers with a statement about the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Holly Willoughby, 42, has returned to This Morning after two weeks off following the departure of her co-star Phillip Schofield.

The TV presenter, who is hosting the show alongside Josie Gibson, started the show with an emotional statement where she addressed Phil's exit from the hit ITV show, his affair with a young runner and where their friendship stand now.

Holly spent the past week holidaying in Portugal with her family, where she was when the news broke about Phillip's affair.

Speaking to the camera on Monday's show, Holly started by thanking Josie for being by her side as she delivered the emotional speech.

Holly Willoughby looked emotional as she delivered the statement on This Morning
Holly Willoughby looked emotional as she delivered the statement on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly then went on to say: "Firstly, are you ok? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil...

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions..."

She went on: "You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way who themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career they loved.

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it has taken on their own mental health.

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can show strength in each other."

Holly concluded by saying: "From my heart, can I say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie, Dermot, Alison, Craig and every single person who works on this show will continue work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love."

Josie Gibson gave Holly Willoughby a hug as she finished delivering her statement
Josie Gibson gave Holly Willoughby a hug as she finished delivering her statement. Picture: ITV

This statement comes after Phillip spoke to The Sun about his friendship with Holly after he exposed his affair.

He told the publication: "I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down [Holly]. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down.

“Holly did not know [about the romance]. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attend the ITV Palooza together in 2021
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attend the ITV Palooza together in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Phil went on: “She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this; that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.

“I had no feud with Holly. She is my TV sister. But quite rightly, when I am in the middle of a s**t show with bad press over something where I have done nothing wrong - in fact, I did everything right - it’s a witch hunt. And that strips that [friendship] away.

"Quite rightly, she is going to take a step back and think, ‘I have to step back from this’, and I understand that completely."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island couples that have gone against the odds and stayed together

Every Love Island couple who are still together from the show

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

TV & Movies

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wears white cut out crochet dress while walking into the Love Island villa

Maya Jama's Love Island crochet dress: Where is it from and how much did it cost?

Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford had an awkward moment on This Morning

Awkward moment Holly Willoughby forced to speak to Ruth Langsford on This Morning

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Hocus Pocus is returning for a third film

Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works at Disney, confirms studio executive

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wearing a hot pink dress alongside the entrance to the villa and a statement neon sign

Where is summer Love Island filmed? Everything you need to know about the new villa

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent guitarist Harry Churchill surprised by Queen's Brain May

Britain's Got Talent guitarist Harry Churchill gets amazing surprise from Queen's Brian May
Sue Radford enjoyed a half term break

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys family holiday without daughter Millie as she prepares to give birth

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama facts: Age, height, net worth and her rise to fame

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

What time does summer Love Island 2023 start tonight and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a white midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Josie Gibson wearing a pink blouse with a This Morning backdrop

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby will make a statement about Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby to make emotional statement about Phillip Schofield as she returns to This Morning

TV & Movies

The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa is set to open in June.

World’s first seven-star waterpark to open in Europe this summer

Lifestyle

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Lifestyle

Tesco are issuing a warning to Clubcard users

Tesco issues urgent two-week warning to all Clubcard users

Lifestyle

TikTok user Harvey Kindlon caught the awkward proposal on camera.

Clumsy boyfriend's proposal goes horribly wrong at Beyoncé concert

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond broke down in tears on This Morning

Alison Hammond 'really struggling' as she breaks down in tears over Phillip Schofield

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shares her girls' stylish bedroom update with fans.

Stacey Solomon reveals Rose and Belle's bedroom makeover at £1.2million home

Celebrities