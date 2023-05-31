Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs

31 May 2023, 11:19

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes has continued to criticise both Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby following the This Morning fallout.

Eamonn Holmes, 63, has slammed Phillip Schofield, 61, and Holly Willoughby, 42, for their 'drunk' appearance on This Morning back in 2016.

Following the National Television Awards that year, the presenting duo appeared on the This Morning sofa in their formalwear, telling viewers they hadn't been home following the after party.

While viewers, in general, found the whole situation funny at the time, Eamonn has since criticised the pair's behaviour.

Ruth Langsford's husband said that the pair should not have been drunk on TV, but added they could also have been acting.

Eamonn Holmes slammed his former colleagues Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for appearing 'drunk' on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes slammed his former colleagues Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for appearing 'drunk' on This Morning. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

Speaking to Dan Wootton in an exclusive interview, Eamonn said: "First of all, the National Television Awards, there is this event which you've got to understand This Morning, under the guise of Phillip and Holly is a very false existent F A F.

"I won't tell you what those initials stand for...the first word is false, and the second word is as, you can leave it the third word.

"...And they are then allowed to turn up the next day advocating the use of drink."

He continued: "But they come in doing their drunk act the next day. So it's either an act in which case it's false, or they are drunk, in which case it should not be allowed."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning the day after the National Television Awards in their outfits from the night before
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning the day after the National Television Awards in their outfits from the night before. Picture: ITV

He went on to claim that while Holly and Phil were able to host This Morning while seemingly drunk, he and his wife Ruth were not allowed to advertise chocolate.

"Ruth and I are prevented from advertising chocolate in an advert, because it is a poisonous product", he explained: "It would be poisonous to advertise chocolate, is poisonous, and you're not going to be allowed to do it."

Eamonn Holmes said he and his wife Ruth Langsford were not allowed to advertise chocolate
Eamonn Holmes said he and his wife Ruth Langsford were not allowed to advertise chocolate. Picture: Alamy

Eamonn went on: "The Editor of This Morning cultivated a huge area whereby anything to indulge Phillip and Holly, whatever Phillip and Holly want they get.

"Holly and Phillip, he can sell cars, she can sell whatever she wants – but she's worried about not being able to sell anything now because her image may well be damaged because she's associated with Phillip now.

"But these are rules from one and rules for the other. Does that make me bitter? Maybe it does. Maybe it does make me bitter."

