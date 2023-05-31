Exact date Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning revealed

31 May 2023, 08:36

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week
Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week. Picture: ITV/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on despite the ongoing drama with Phillip Schofield.

This Morning have confirmed Holly Willoughby will return to the sofa amid ongoing drama with her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Phillip stepped down from the ITV programme and has since gone on to admit he was having an affair with a young boy who worked there.

Following weeks of speculation, Alison Hammond revealed Holly will be back on our screens on Monday following her extended half-term break.

In a tribute to Phillip last week, Alison said: "Now we can't start today's show without paying tribute to the man who has spent the last two decades sitting on this sofa – Phillip Schofield.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Dermot continued: "Everyone on and off the screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make this show a success over the last 21 years."

Alison added: "Quite simply we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future."

Explaining Holly's absence, Dermot said: "Holly is taking a break over half term, she'll be back in the studio in two weeks."

It’s thought Alison will front the show with Holly, before other members of the This Morning family will take over.

Alison and Dermot pay tribute to Phillip Schofield as they open This Morning

Despite returning to the show, Holly has deleted all traces of This Morning from her social media channels, including a mention of the show in her bio.

Her bio now reads: "Broadcaster. Founder @wyldemoon. Brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Garnier."

Phillip and Holly hosted their final This Morning together on Thursday 18th May, just two days before Phillip announced he was leaving.

The presenter has since parted ways with ITV and his management company after admitting to having an "unwise" but "not illegal" affair with a younger colleague.

A source close to Holly has now confirmed she will return to This Morning as planned, as they told The Sun: “She has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide.

Holly Willoughby shared a statement about Phillip
Holly Willoughby shared a statement about Phillip. Picture: Instagram

“She will return to This Morning as planned on Monday and carry on like the professional she is.

“Holly has been affected by Phil’s actions and it has been very difficult. She is devoted to This Morning however and will continue to do the best job she can for them.”

This comes after Holly issued a statement saying she was “hurt” by the fact that Phillip had lied to her about his relationship with a colleague.

In a statement shared on social media, she said: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

"It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sue Radford has shared photos of her jacuzzi

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her kids enjoy the sun in their ‘£15k pool’

George Fensom has joined Love Island

Love Island contestant George Fensom slammed by ex girlfriend

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning and when will she return?

Ant fell on the floor at Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers painful fall just minutes into Britain's Got Talent semi final

Trending on Heart

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day 2023 gift ideas: What to buy your dad this year

Shopping

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s greatest achievements through the years

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s trailblazing achievements through the years

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

Dani Dyer with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen alongside a picture of their twin girls dressed in pink babygrows and bow hats

Dani Dyer twins names: What has the former Love Island star called her baby girls?

Danny Dyer has been seen cuddling his grandchildren

Danny Dyer cuddles twin grandchildren as their cute names are revealed

Holly Willoughby breaks silence on Phillip Schofield affair

Holly Willoughby denies knowing about Phillip Schofield's affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2023: 8 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's returns to TV confirmed

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's return to TV confirmed

Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald: Age, son and net worth revealed

MAFS Australia's Josh White drinking a beer with his sunglasses on and Tayla Winter takes car sefie in pink dress

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia contestants Josh White and Tayla Winter are dating