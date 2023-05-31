Exact date Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning revealed

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week. Picture: ITV/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on despite the ongoing drama with Phillip Schofield.

This Morning have confirmed Holly Willoughby will return to the sofa amid ongoing drama with her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Phillip stepped down from the ITV programme and has since gone on to admit he was having an affair with a young boy who worked there.

Following weeks of speculation, Alison Hammond revealed Holly will be back on our screens on Monday following her extended half-term break.

In a tribute to Phillip last week, Alison said: "Now we can't start today's show without paying tribute to the man who has spent the last two decades sitting on this sofa – Phillip Schofield.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Dermot continued: "Everyone on and off the screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make this show a success over the last 21 years."

Alison added: "Quite simply we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future."

Explaining Holly's absence, Dermot said: "Holly is taking a break over half term, she'll be back in the studio in two weeks."

It’s thought Alison will front the show with Holly, before other members of the This Morning family will take over.

Alison and Dermot pay tribute to Phillip Schofield as they open This Morning

Despite returning to the show, Holly has deleted all traces of This Morning from her social media channels, including a mention of the show in her bio.

Her bio now reads: "Broadcaster. Founder @wyldemoon. Brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Garnier."

Phillip and Holly hosted their final This Morning together on Thursday 18th May, just two days before Phillip announced he was leaving.

The presenter has since parted ways with ITV and his management company after admitting to having an "unwise" but "not illegal" affair with a younger colleague.

A source close to Holly has now confirmed she will return to This Morning as planned, as they told The Sun: “She has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide.

Holly Willoughby shared a statement about Phillip. Picture: Instagram

“She will return to This Morning as planned on Monday and carry on like the professional she is.

“Holly has been affected by Phil’s actions and it has been very difficult. She is devoted to This Morning however and will continue to do the best job she can for them.”

This comes after Holly issued a statement saying she was “hurt” by the fact that Phillip had lied to her about his relationship with a colleague.

In a statement shared on social media, she said: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

"It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly."