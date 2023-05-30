What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

30 May 2023, 12:57

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?
What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning? Picture: ITV/Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What did Dr Ranj say about This Morning and Phillip Schofield in his statement?

Dr Ranj Singh, 43, broke his silence over the weekend regarding This Morning, Phillip Schofield and the reason he is no longer on the ITV daytime show.

Ranj appeared on the show for 10 years as one of their resident doctors and would help viewers with health dilemmas and offer advice.

Following Phillip Schofield's admission that he had an affair with a 'younger' member of the This Morning family, as well as the claims of a 'toxic culture' behind-the-scenes, former stars of the show have been sharing their own experiences of working on the programme.

Recently, Dr Ranj decided to break his silence in a lengthy statement which he shared on his social media.

Dr Ranj worked as one of the resident doctors on This Morning fro 10 years
Dr Ranj worked as one of the resident doctors on This Morning fro 10 years. Picture: Shutterstock

What did Dr Ranj say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

In a statement shared on his social media over the weekend, Dr Ranj said he loved his time on This Morning, however, decided to speak up after noticing a culture behind-the-scenes which he did not agree with.

The full statement reads: "I've thought long and hard about posting this. If I'm honest, I wish I didn't have to. But I've got to clarify some things that have been reported about me, and in the light of recent events, I finally feel like I might be believed.

"To the journalists who have offered me money this weekend to share my experience of working at This Morning, thank you, but it would go against my principles to 'sell my story' - especially about something like this. However, given that ITV have commented on my departure, I feel it's only fair for me to do so too to avoid any further conjecture.

"I was on the show for ten years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time, I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself were being treated.

"I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture."

So I did what I thought was right and, as ITV confirmed last night, I raised my concerns about Martin Frizell's behaviour (and the environment at This Morning) with Emma Gormley - especially given that my job is to look after people's wellbeing, and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying, and mental health projects across the channel.

"But then I found myself being used less and less. I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV. The culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

"But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the 'people in power' control the narrative. As we've seen, no review or investigation is foolproof. Still, I was assured that certain things were going to be addressed and changes made. I haven't worked on the show since... and I'm not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar.

"That was two years ago, and frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heartbreaking and even affected my mental health. But I'm happy to say that I've found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe. So my general message to everyone is: look around you. Is this the place you want to be? Do you feel valued? Are you thriving or just surviving? Do you need to speak up?

"These are lesson I have learned my from time in the industry. I say it all with respect, kindness, and a desire to make things better. There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren't. Even if it's scary as hell, we have to do the right thing, otherwise nothing will change."

Phillip Schofield revealed he had an affair with a 'younger' member of the This Morning family
Phillip Schofield revealed he had an affair with a 'younger' member of the This Morning family . Picture: Getty

This Morning and Phillip Schofield respond

Following the release of the statement from Dr Ranj, ITV released a statement which read: "We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today. At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have."

They added: “Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination."

Phillip, who is no longer professionally working with ITV, released his own statement on Instagram the following day where he appeared to hit out at a number of people over claims of 'toxic' culture.

He wrote: "Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice."

Phillip Schofield released the following statement over the weekend
Phillip Schofield released the following statement over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Phil went on: “This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s greatest achievements through the years

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s trailblazing achievements through the years

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning and when will she return?

TV & Movies

Ant fell on the floor at Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers painful fall just minutes into Britain's Got Talent semi final

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Trending on Heart

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day 2023 gift ideas: What to buy your dad this year

Shopping

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

TV & Movies

Dani Dyer with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen alongside a picture of their twin girls dressed in pink babygrows and bow hats

Dani Dyer twins names: What has the former Love Island star called her baby girls?

Danny Dyer has been seen cuddling his grandchildren

Danny Dyer cuddles twin grandchildren as their cute names are revealed

Holly Willoughby breaks silence on Phillip Schofield affair

Holly Willoughby denies knowing about Phillip Schofield's affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2023: 8 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's returns to TV confirmed

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's return to TV confirmed

Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald: Age, son and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Josh White drinking a beer with his sunglasses on and Tayla Winter takes car sefie in pink dress

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia contestants Josh White and Tayla Winter are dating

TV & Movies

A driver has claimed no one knows what this road sign means

Motorist convinced ‘99% of drivers’ don’t know what this road sign means

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond puts £700,000 house up for sale to move closer This Morning studios

Alison Hammond puts £700,000 house up for sale to move closer to This Morning studio

Holly Willoughby walking hand in hand with husband Dan Baldwin in an old picture

Who is Holly Willoughby's TV producer husband Dan Baldwin?