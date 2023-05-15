Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield deserve 'a special award for best actors' amid fallout

Eamonn says Holly and Phil deserve 'special award for best actors' amid 'fallout'. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes has had his say on the reported fallout between This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn Holmes has said that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield deserve "a special award" for "best actors" amid reports the presenting duo have fallen out.

Ruth Langsford's husband, who used to host This Morning and often worked with Holly and Phil, broke his silence on the claims, saying that there is "a broken fit" between the pair.

Eamonn's comments on the 'feud' came just before Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's This Morning where they failed to address the speculation and presented the show as normal.

Speaking on TV about the headlines the pair have been making, Eammon said: "I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors."

Eamonn Holmes used to present This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford on the days Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were off. Picture: Getty

He went on: "They may or may not be together on the telly today. He's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it."

"It's an institution", Eamonn continued to say: "It will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there's no difference between whether they present it or anyone else."

Eamonn Holmes said Holly and Phillip should get 'special award' for 'best actors' . Picture: ITV

Eamonn used to host This Morning during the holidays and on Friday with his wife, Ruth Langsford, before they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond in August 2021.

Ruth remained with ITV, continuing her role on the panel of Loose Women. However, it wasn't too long ago there were reports of a fallout between her and Phillip.