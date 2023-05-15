Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield deserve 'a special award for best actors' amid fallout

15 May 2023, 13:03

Eamonn says Holly and Phil deserve 'special award for best actors' amid 'fallout'
Eamonn says Holly and Phil deserve 'special award for best actors' amid 'fallout'. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes has had his say on the reported fallout between This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn Holmes has said that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield deserve "a special award" for "best actors" amid reports the presenting duo have fallen out.

Ruth Langsford's husband, who used to host This Morning and often worked with Holly and Phil, broke his silence on the claims, saying that there is "a broken fit" between the pair.

Eamonn's comments on the 'feud' came just before Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's This Morning where they failed to address the speculation and presented the show as normal.

Speaking on TV about the headlines the pair have been making, Eammon said: "I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors."

Eamonn Holmes used to present This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford on the days Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were off
Eamonn Holmes used to present This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford on the days Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were off. Picture: Getty

He went on: "They may or may not be together on the telly today. He's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it."

"It's an institution", Eamonn continued to say: "It will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there's no difference between whether they present it or anyone else."

Eamonn Holmes said Holly and Phillip should get 'special award' for 'best actors'
Eamonn Holmes said Holly and Phillip should get 'special award' for 'best actors' . Picture: ITV

Eamonn used to host This Morning during the holidays and on Friday with his wife, Ruth Langsford, before they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond in August 2021.

Ruth remained with ITV, continuing her role on the panel of Loose Women. However, it wasn't too long ago there were reports of a fallout between her and Phillip.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead, but without Hannah Spearritt

S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead without Hannah Spearritt following Paul Cattermole's death
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'
Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and height revealed

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro, 79, becomes dad to his seventh child and shares first photo

Trending on Heart

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Lifestyle

A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years

Mum with 12 children has been pregnant every year since she got married

Lifestyle

A vet has revealed why you should never let your dog in the toilet

Vet warns letting dogs into your bathroom could be 'fatal'

Lifestyle

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Lifestyle

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Full list of Spain's new travel rules for tourists including drink limits and strict dress code

News

Millie Radford has shared a cryptic message after a row with her mum Sue

Millie Radford posts cryptic message about 'hard times' after row with mum Sue

TV & Movies

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo exposed the This Morning chef live on air

This Morning chef who secretly cooks all the dishes finally exposed live on air

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has released a statement about his friendship with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield breaks silence over Holly Willoughby tension and says it 'hasn't been easy'

TV & Movies

Eurovision stage alongside previous UK winners including Katrina and the Waves and Lulu

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest? Full list of former winners

TV & Movies

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Here's what we're trying and buying in May

May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring

Shopping

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Eurovision spelled out on a green back drop with a picture of Mae Muller performing

When is the Eurovision final 2023? Date, time and how long it's on for?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship

Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera