Eamonn Holmes takes savage dig at Holly and Phil 'queue jumping' controversy

Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV/BBC/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes has liked a number of tweets criticising This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn Holmes, 62, has taken a savage dig at This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

This comes after the ITV presenting duo were accused of 'jumping the queue' to see the Queen lying in state, claims that they have now denied.

Now, Ruth Langsford's husband appears to have had his say on the controversy, liking a number of tweets criticising Holly and Phil.

On his Twitter page, Eamonn can be seen to have liked a meme of himself and Ruth with the text: "When you reach the front of the queue."

Eamonn Holmes left This Morning last year. Picture: Getty

The caption of the Tweet, posted by a fan, reads: "I always preferred @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL."

Eamonn even replied to a comment on the meme from another fan which read: "[They] should be sacked Eamonn and Ruth are far better than them idiots".

Eamonn Holmes liked a meme created by a fan mocking Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'queue jumping' controversy. Picture: Twitter

He liked the reply and responded with three praying hand emojis.

The TV broadcaster also liked a number of tweets from fans calling for himself and Ruth to return to This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes liked a number of tweets from fans calling from himself and Ruth Langsford to return to This Morning. Picture: Twitter

Eamonn quit This Morning after 15 years back in December 2021, however Ruth remained as a member of the hosting team.

This came after it was announced that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would be taking over from them on Friday's show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have responded to backlash after they were accused of 'jumping the queue'. Picture: BBC

Following backlash, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield responded to claims they had skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state earlier this week.

On Monday's This Morning, they explained: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person."

They continued: "The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no-one filed past the Queen."

