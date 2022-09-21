Eamonn Holmes takes savage dig at Holly and Phil 'queue jumping' controversy

21 September 2022, 10:48

Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV/BBC/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes has liked a number of tweets criticising This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn Holmes, 62, has taken a savage dig at This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

This comes after the ITV presenting duo were accused of 'jumping the queue' to see the Queen lying in state, claims that they have now denied.

Now, Ruth Langsford's husband appears to have had his say on the controversy, liking a number of tweets criticising Holly and Phil.

On his Twitter page, Eamonn can be seen to have liked a meme of himself and Ruth with the text: "When you reach the front of the queue."

Eamonn Holmes left This Morning last year
Eamonn Holmes left This Morning last year. Picture: Getty

The caption of the Tweet, posted by a fan, reads: "I always preferred @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL."

Eamonn even replied to a comment on the meme from another fan which read: "[They] should be sacked Eamonn and Ruth are far better than them idiots".

Eamonn Holmes liked a meme created by a fan mocking Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'queue jumping' controversy
Eamonn Holmes liked a meme created by a fan mocking Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'queue jumping' controversy. Picture: Twitter

He liked the reply and responded with three praying hand emojis.

The TV broadcaster also liked a number of tweets from fans calling for himself and Ruth to return to This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes liked a number of tweets from fans calling from himself and Ruth Langsford to return to This Morning
Eamonn Holmes liked a number of tweets from fans calling from himself and Ruth Langsford to return to This Morning. Picture: Twitter

Eamonn quit This Morning after 15 years back in December 2021, however Ruth remained as a member of the hosting team.

This came after it was announced that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would be taking over from them on Friday's show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have responded to backlash after they were accused of 'jumping the queue'
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have responded to backlash after they were accused of 'jumping the queue'. Picture: BBC

Following backlash, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield responded to claims they had skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state earlier this week.

On Monday's This Morning, they explained: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person."

They continued: "The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no-one filed past the Queen."

Read More:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has offered a tip to get £175 free money

Martin Lewis reveals 'easy trick' to get £175 by spending just £2

Money

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

TV & Movies

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down after bake collapses

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down in tears after bake collapses

TV & Movies

A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away

Mum fined for taking child on term-time holiday says she learnt more being abroad

Lifestyle

Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jess Potter has a reality show past

TV & Movies

Here's when you should put your heating on

The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

Money

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

This Morning

Sophie and Jonathan married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

TV & Movies

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

TV & Movies

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lifestyle