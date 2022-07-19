This Morning's Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears at Alison Hammond live on air

Alison Hammond was forced to apologise on This Morning after Dermot O'Leary made a very rude comment.

This Morning viewers were left shocked this week when Dermot O'Leary swore at Alison Hammond live on air.

Alison, 47, was even forced to apologise after her co-host accidentally said a rude word while presenting the show on Monday.

The pair are currently standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield while they’re on their summer holidays.

While they were discussing their early careers on Big Brother, Alison played a clip where she can be seen starring on the show back in 2002.

Alison Hammond couldn't help but laugh on This Morning. Picture: ITV

A video of Dermot, 49, then showed him fronting spin-off show Big Brother's Little Brother adding it was 'like a Big Brother reunion'.

“Look at you with a bald head,” she added, continuing: “You should so go back to that bald head! Why don't you shave your head? Look how fit you look!”

Alison then asked: “How do you feel when you see yourself like that?”

Dermot replied: “I had the most fun on that show,” before Alison added: “You were so young, you were so good at that show, really good.”

Dermot O'Leary accidentally swore on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Joking around, Dermot said: “Just at that show?” and Alison said: “Yeah, that one.”

As they both laughed, Dermot seemingly forgot where he was and said: “Such a b****!”

As she struggled to control her laughter, Alison said: "Oooooh apologies for that language!"

While Dermot also quickly said sorry for his outburst, the language didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Dermot O'Leary swearing on #thismorning, brilliant. Alison and Dermot's chemistry is 100%!”

“Have I got heatstroke? What just happened?!,” said another.

A third wrote: “Alison trying not to laugh at Dermot is killing me #thismorning.”

A fourth said: "I’m screaming at Alison trying to keep a straight face."