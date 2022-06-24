Phillip Schofield revealed as This Morning’s highest earner

24 June 2022, 10:47 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 10:56

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than any of his This Morning co-stars.

It has been revealed that Phillip Schofield was This Morning’s highest earner in the year up to February 2021.

According to The Sun, the 60-year old took home almost £1million despite the pandemic.

His TV company, Fistral Productions Ltd has around £1,686,171 in the bank, which was up £990,000 on the previous year.

Reports suggest that Phillip’s salary on This Morning is at least £600,000 on top of that.

Phillip Schofield made almost £1million last year
Phillip Schofield made almost £1million last year. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, his co-presenter and best friend Holly Willoughby has her own company called Roxy Media Ltd's and the equity was at £1,535,218 during the same period.

She is also thought to earn around £600,000 for her hosting duties on This Morning.

Ruth Langsford has also pocketed a large sum of money from her TV work, with 2021 tax records suggesting her company Hey Ho Ltd earned more than £2million.

This comes after Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes quit This Morning for GB News last year.

Speaking on his new job at the time, Eamonn said in a statement: "I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

Eamonn and Ruth are no longer on This Morning
Eamonn and Ruth are no longer on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs."

He went on to add: "I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

"To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about".

Eamonn and Ruth were taken off This Morning's Friday show where Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond replaced them.

They went on to continue hosting holiday shows while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were off, before Eamonn left for good.

Ruth now works on Loose Women as a panelist along with the likes of Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards.

