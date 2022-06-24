Exclusive

Alison Hammond says she loves working with ‘incredible’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

By Naomi Bartram

Alison Hammond has opened up about what it's like to work on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofiled.

The This Morning star joined us to chat all about her incredible new book Black in Time, which details the stories of amazing Black people throughout history to this present day.

And she also spilled the beans on what it’s like to work on the biggest daytime TV show.

“It’s so much fun and Holly and Phil are such brilliant professionals and so good at their job,” she said.

Alison Hammond often works with Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

“You watch them and you are like ‘you are incredible’, but they’re fun too."

The star went on to reveal what really happens when the cameras stop rolling during the ad breaks, as she said: “You just have a little chat, you check your phone, have a drink, you might want to go to the toilet.

“Dermot O’Leary goes to the toilet on the fourth or fifth break every single Friday.

“I normally just check the instagram and see what’s going on there, I might put a few photos out there, they go very quick those ad breaks.”

Alison also opened up about her new book which features amazing hidden Black characters throughout history, including musicians, sportstars, poets and composers.

“This is the book I would have loved to have given myself as a child,” she said.

“It was definitely missing, I didn’t recognise myself in any of the history lessons to be honest so it was amazing to see some of these figures.

“In the Tudor times we learnt about Henry VIII, I didn’t know anything about John Blanke who was his black trumpeter.

“I really hope from this book young people can be inspired by different nationalities, maybe look at the asian characters that helped Britain back in the day and maybe be inspired and research those things.”

She added: “I love this book because it brings everyone together. I want people to see this book as their book, its their history and these are hidden people that were never talked about.”

Alison Hammond’s amazing new children’s book Black in Time is available to buy now for £7.99.