Martin Lewis reveals whether you should fix your energy bill before £2,800 price cap rise

25 May 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 10:36

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Martin Lewis has issued new tariff advice to British Gas and E.On customers which could beat the October price cap.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Lewis has issued new advice on whether you should fix your energy bill after the latest price cap prediction.

Appearing on his Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the 50-year-old warned that the energy price cap is set to rise 42 per cent to £2,800 in October.

This means households could see their bills go up by £830, following the huge increase in April which saw prices jump 54 per cent.

Martin has now said that Brits should only fix their bill if they can find a deal that's 30 per cent more than the current cap.

Martin Lewis has issued advice on the new price cap
Martin Lewis has issued advice on the new price cap. Picture: ITV

“[The price cap] is going to go up 42 per cent, we’re predicting in October," he said.

"And then even though the new price cap only lasts three months, the latest estimates I’ve had from analysts is the January price cap for the next three months is going to be the same.”

He continued: "So we’re expecting it to be around £2,800 until next April - it’s horrible isn’t it - then it is going to drop a little bit.

“When you plug all that in to where we are now - four months on this price cap, then six months on the next price cap - effectively.

Martin Lewis revealed whether it's best to lock in your energy prices
Martin Lewis revealed whether it's best to lock in your energy prices. Picture: ITV

"Effectively, if you could find a fix below around 30 per cent more than the current price cap then it's probably worth doing - and you can add five per cent on top of that because you'll get price surety of knowing what your prices are."

He went on to say that British Gas and E.On are now offering existing customers fixed deals below the 30 per cent threshold or 35 per cent for those after price assurance.

Martin added: "We’re seeing existing customer fixes where an existing company is offering you a cheap fix. They don’t have to publish those rates, unlike those open market ones, so I don’t have them. I ask people to feed them in and we estimate them.

"I believe there is an E.On two-year fix that people are being offered and British Gas one-year fix that people are being offered that are within less than 30% [of the price cap]. If you’re being offered those, you may want to look into it."

Energy bills will be increasing again this October
Energy bills will be increasing again this October. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that ‘conditions have worsened’ and gas prices are higher and highly volatile.

"At times they have now reached over 10 times their normal level,” he said.

"I know this is a very distressing time for customers but I do need to be clear with this committee, with customers and with the government about the likely price implications for October.

“Therefore later today I will be writing to the Chancellor to give him our latest estimates of the price cap uplift.

“This is uncertain, we are only part way through the price cap window, but we are expecting a price cap in October in the region of £2,800.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen is looking for a new housekeeper

The Queen is looking for a live-in housekeeper paid £7.97 per hour

Royals

Is the Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday? Here's what we know...

When is the four day Bank Holiday?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be warm and sunny

Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle

These secret codes on Netflix will unlock new films

Netflix secret codes unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix

All dog owners should know how to perform CPR on their pet

Expert explains the life-saving skill all dog owners should know

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a peach skirt from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her peach skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Natalie Barnes was played by Denise Welch in Coronation Street

What happened to Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street and when did Denise Welch play her?

TV & Movies

The Bling Empire have a hefty net worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Who is the richest star on the show?

Netflix

Love Island returns to ITV2 this June

When does Love Island 2022 start on ITV2?

TV & Movies

A guest on Antiques Roadshow was stunned to discover the worth of her old Harry Potter books

Antiques Roadshow guest stunned by value of battered old Harry Potter books

TV & Movies

Max Bowden plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Max Bowden's life away from Ben Mitchell role

TV & Movies

Brooklyn has opened up about dad David's wedding speech

Brooklyn Beckham recalls the advice dad David gave him in his wedding speech

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she celebrated Rex's 3rd birthday

Stacey Solomon throws amazing dinosaur party for son Rex's birthday

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo has defended his new picture

Gino D'Acampo hits back at ‘haters’ who criticised him for kissing his daughter, 9, on the lips

Celebrities

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

Netflix

Tom and Julie have shared an update on social media

Gogglebox's Tom and Julie Malone leave fans devastated with filming update

TV & Movies

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver are engaged after meeting in lockdown

Who is Richard Osman engaged to, does he have any children and who is his ex wife?

Celebrities