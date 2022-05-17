Martin Lewis apologies for swearing rant about energy prices

17 May 2022, 10:28 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 10:35

Martin Lewis has apologised for going on a rant
Martin Lewis has apologised for going on a rant. Picture: ITV/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has had to say sorry for swearing at Ofgem over the energy price cap.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Lewis has apologised to energy regulator Ofgem after he ‘lost his rag’ in a meeting and used a swear word.

Explaining what happened in a statement earlier this week, Martin, 50, said he was in a background meeting with Ofgem staff when he snapped and claimed energy prices are a ‘f****** disgrace’.

The Money Saving Expert has now said he was angry at institutions and not individual staff, calling his behaviour ‘inappropriate’.

Martin Lewis has apologised for swearing
Martin Lewis has apologised for swearing. Picture: ITV

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I'd like to formally apologise to the @ofgem staff for losing my rag in a background briefing just now and saying its changes are a ‘f****** disgrace that sells consumers down the river’.

“I should've behaved better. My ire's institutional not individual, its was inappropriate…”

Explaining his anger, the financial guru continued: "I lost it when getting a briefing about today's proposals, where it feels like at every turn, in these desperate times where lives are at risk, it has ignored all asks for consumers and instead kowtowed to the industry (I hope history proves me wrong...)

“My breaking point was when hearing how instead of listening to calls to scrap its proposed market stabilisation charge, it was making it harsher to really 'stop the harmful effects of competition' Ie staggeringly its aim's to effectively STOP firms undercutting the price cap..."

Martin Lewis has called the cost of living crisis 'catastrophic
Martin Lewis has called the cost of living crisis 'catastrophic. Picture: Getty Images

Calling the cost of living crisis 'catastrophic', Martin pleaded with the regulator to prioritise lowering prices.

He continued: “Its logic was this'd prevent other firms needing to 'exit the market'. For years I've been pushing it for better controls in who they allow to set up energy firms.

“Yet now its way to stop it to lock in advantage to higher charging incumbent former monopoly firms…”

He said he finished the call by asking Ofgem to ‘at least consider cutting standard charges’.

“Please accept that was (and this is) an emotional rant, not a considered piece," Martin said.

“I pray when I do further analysis I have to apologise again as I've got it very wrong (if not I worry about dire consequences for consumers - we must do more to make things better for them)”.

This comes after around 18 million households on standard tariffs saw an average increase of £693 - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year last month.

Meanwhile, around 4.5 million customers on prepayment plans saw an average increase of £708 - from £1,309 to £2,017.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative MP arrested over rape and sexual assault allegations spanning seven-year period

UK & World

Buffalo shooting: President Biden urges all Americans to reject 'poison' of white supremacy

UK & World

Here's when the supermarkets are open over the Jubilee weekend

Jubilee weekend supermarket opening times for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Penelop and Colin will be front and centre for season three

Bridgerton season three to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance

TV & Movies

Sue Radford and her family got glammed up over the weekend

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford attends glitzy award ceremony as pie business is up for prize

Celebrities

Anne Hegerty was replaced on Beat the Chasers

Beat The Chasers fans baffled as Anne Hegerty is replaced

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing double denim

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her double denim look from the high street

Celebrities

Jaime Xie's net worth revealed

Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie and what is her net worth?

Netflix

The Queen and Prince Charles have been turned into carrots by Aldi who are celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee

Kevin the Carrot toys return to shops with special Platinum Jubilee makeover

Royals

Here's how much the cast of Bling Empire are worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

Netflix

Cherie Chan appears on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Mimi Morris and her husband Don star on Bling Empire

Who Is Bling Empire's Mimi Morris? Net worth and husband revealed

Netflix