Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

13 May 2022, 10:25

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop
Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop. Picture: ITV/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

You can reduce the cost of your weekly shop with this handy tip from Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the cost of living continuing to rise, we’re all looking for ways to reduce costs easily.

And now Martin Lewis has revealed how your family can save up to £90 off your weekly shop at some major supermarkets.

Writing the latest edition of the MoneySavingExpert newsletter, the Money Saving Expert explained how you can take advantage of 'newbie' discount codes for your online orders.

These cover the larger supermarkets where shoppers have to book a slot in advance.

You can save money on your Morrisons shop
You can save money on your Morrisons shop. Picture: Alamy

The newsletter explains: "Online grocery delivery has gone into overdrive and delivery services (including the traditional supermarkets) are all trying to sign you up with tasty new-customer offers such as 40% off or £5-£20 off – though which you can get depends on where you live. Use as many as you can, and you'll make BIG savings."

At Sainsbury's, you can get your hands on £15 off your first big shop that comes to £60 using the code SPPC22MAY15.

Delivery costs around £1 - £7 from next day and the first slot is available for Tuesday, May 31.

Meanwhile, Iceland offer £5 off your first online order that comes to £45 or above using the code ICEFIVEOFF and delivery is free for orders for over £40.

Knock off money from your Iceland shop
Knock off money from your Iceland shop. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons are also offering £20 off your first online order through Amazon above £60 using the promo code SPRINGMOR20.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to get this offer and it is only available until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 31.

As for the Co-op, they are also offering Amazon Prime members £15 off their first online shop of more than £50 with the code HELLOCOOP15.

You can chose your preferred delivery slot but the discount code is only available until Thursday, June 30.

If you have never used Gorillas, they are also offering £15 off your first order with code DRUMSANDFLATS15 with a minimum spend of £25 which is valid until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, returning customers can get £10 off a £20 spend with code COME20BACK which is also valid until Tue 31 May.

You can find out more on the Money Saving Expert website here.

