Martin Lewis issues urgent holiday warnings affecting all UK travellers this summer

Martin Lewis has issued some holiday advice. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Martin Lewis has shared his top holiday tips when it comes to passports, parking, health insurance and more.

Martin Lewis has shared his best travel tips this summer, to make sure your trip runs as smoothly as possible.

The Money Saving Expert’s advice includes checking the expiry date on your passport, getting a refund on your hotel and roaming charges.

Writing in his latest newsletter, Martin said: “The cost of living crisis may now be firmly in play, but millions had already booked summer holidays earlier in the year.

“Around 60% of the 60,000+ who replied to my Twitter poll last week said they plan to leave UK shores and holiday abroad this year (or already have).

“So with the first big post-lockdown holiday season fast approaching, it's never been more important for your pocket to prepare.”

Check your passport

Following Brexit, British travellers can no longer visit the EU on a passport that's about to expire.

This means your passport must be less than ten years old on the day you enter, and valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.

Some countries outside of Europe also require you to have at least six months left on your passport.

There are also huge delays when it comes to reissuing new passports, so it is important to renew very far in advance.

Hotel prices

Martin has told customers to check if they can get their accommodation costs any cheaper.

For anyone who has free cancellation, you could cancel and rebook for a lesser cost.

If you have to pay to cancel, it might be worth checking if cancelling and rebooking will still be less expensive.

EU roaming charges

After leaving the EU, many phone companies have reintroduced roaming charges.

Vodafone, EE and Sky are now charging £2 a day, while Three and Voxi will also be bringing back roaming fees from May 23.

Some companies are now offering holiday bundles to reduce costs.

Holiday scams

Martin has warned that holiday scams are ‘rife right now’ and lots of people are being targeted by scammers with ads for fake package holidays, hotels, flights and caravans.

This comes after Lloyds Bank said holidaymakers are being duped out of nearly £3,000 on average.

It’s important to be vigilant when booking your trip and remember that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Airport parking costs

Martin has warned people to book airport parking in advance before going on holiday.

This can even be done the day you’re travelling, with Martin explaining: "Turn up at Manchester Airport's long-stay car park and it's £350/week, yet prebooked on the day, park & ride is just £58/week.”

Holiday insurance

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is being replaced by the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which gives you access to state-run hospitals or GPs in EU countries.

If you have an existing EHIC, it will be valid until the expiry date runs out, then you'll have to apply for a GHIC card.

However, neither the EHIC or the GHIC is a replacement for travel insurance, as it won’t cover all medical costs, or the cost of emergency repatriation back to the UK.

Exchange rates

It’s best to compare where you can get the best exchange rate before you go on your trip.

But Martin has said it is usually best to travel card when abroad rather than exchanging cash.

He explained: "The standout top pick today is, unusually, a debit card.

"Newish fee-free app-only Chase Bank has that near-perfect exchange rate, lets you withdraw £700/month from ATMs fee-free, plus as it pays 1% cashback on most spending in the UK and abroad, it's unbeatable."

Covid tests

You might no longer need to take a Covid test when returning to the UK, but some holiday destinations still require you to test negative before they let you in.

You should always check the latest foreign travel advice on the Government website.