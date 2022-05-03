Man furious after he’s only allowed six drinks a day during all inclusive Spain holiday

A man has been left furious after he was stopped from drinking more than six drinks. Picture: SWNS/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

A holidaymaker was left shocked by the new 'six drinks a day law' on his all-inclusive trip to Spain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man has shared his frustration after he was refused more than six drinks a day during his all-inclusive holiday in Spain.

New rules have recently come in which restrict how much alcohol tourists can have while visiting Spanish islands such as Ibiza and Mallorca.

Jason Walker, 42, said he was left 'upset' by the new six drink per day rule after he jetted off to Mallorca to celebrate his cousin’s birthday.

The holidaymaker paid £340 for a three-night all-inclusive trip, which he thought would mean he could eat and drink as much as he wanted.

Jason Walker was left 'upset' when he found out the new drinking rules. Picture: SWNS

Jason - who comes from Blackburn - explained: “We only found out when we checked in and only budgeted so much because we thought all our food and drink would be covered.

"We were very upset and angry. We’ve come as a family of eight to celebrate my cousin’s 40th and while we have still had a good time, we have incurred extra costs as a result.”

The Government is introducing the new rules in an attempt to curb drinking on the islands, with officials also banning pub crawls and the sale of alcohol in shops from 9.30pm to 8am.

The regulations will affect tourists in the Balearic Islands, including hotspots such as Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of Ibiza.

Jason wants the rules to be clearer. Picture: SWNS

Announcing the new laws in 2020, a regional government spokesman said: “Efforts to promote the destination, to provide it with better quality through both public and private sector investments, and position it in an increasingly competitive and global market, have been affected recently by certain un-civic behaviour.

“Most of this type of behaviour is directly related to alcohol abuse in certain tourist areas of Majorca and Ibiza.”

Opening up about how this affected his trip, Jason said he thinks the rules were brought in ‘sneakily’.

“I understand they are trying to stem alcohol abuse and rowdy behaviour,” he said.

“I was not made aware of it and didn’t know about the law. We are also here as a family and all-inclusive is great for families as you don’t have to worry about budgeting for food and drink.”

The new rules affect hotspots such as Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of Ibiza. Picture: Alamy

While the small print on his package holiday did specify the rule, Jason added that he wants to see the law publicised more clearly so there is no confusion.

This comes after Thomas Cook warned their customers about the curb on alcohol.

In a statement, the company said: "Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner (three each).

"Please be aware that Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is a new restriction on All Inclusive."