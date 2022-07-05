Holly and Phillip in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes accidentally swears live on This Morning

Holly and Phil couldn't contain their laughter on This Morning. Picture: ITV

This Morning were forced to apologise after Miriam Margolyes swore live on air this week.

Things got very chaotic on This Morning when Miriam Margolyes accidentally swore live on air.

On Monday, the 81-year-old appeared on the show to talk all about the details of her new book This Much Is True.

But hosts Holly Willoughby, 41, and Phillip Schofield, 60, were forced to apologise after she let the rude word slip.

The actress spoke about how she struggled to see eye to eye with her fellow students at the University of Cambridge and experienced misogyny.

Miriam Margolyes accidentally swore live on air. Picture: ITV

"I have to watch myself," the Harry Potter star said, to which Holly replied she was doing ‘really well’.

Phillip then joked: "It's such a shame as we love it when you just let rip.”

"It upsets some people, and I don't want to upset people," she replied, before adding: "The whole thing is s***."

As Holly and Phillip doubled over laughing, Miriam added: "Oh, I am sorry! I've let myself down!"

The presenters quickly apologised as they continued laughing and Phillip said: "Amazingly, you did it while you were apologising.”

Holly and Phillip were in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Viewers at home thought the whole thing was hilarious, with one writing: "Miriam Margolyes is a national treasure, that is all."

“Could Miriam Margolyes be a guest on #ThisMorning every day going forward, please and thanks,” asked someone else.

A third wrote: “@Schofe isn’t she just the best #MiriamMargolyes #ThisMorning.”

While a fourth said: “Just watching #MiriamMargolyes on @thismorning my god this woman is brilliant!!!,” and a fifth added: “In stitches at Miriam Margolyes on This Morning."

This comes after Holly revealed she had a ‘hoarse voice’ after a big weekend.

"I was down at my parent's house because it was my dad's 70th birthday party this weekend,” she said.

“That is why I sound a little hoarse because I've been dancing and shouting and singing."