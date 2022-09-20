Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

20 September 2022, 10:34 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 10:55

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended themselves after they were accused of ‘skipping the queue’ to see the Queen lying in state.

The This Morning presenters faced backlash after thousands of mourners had to wait for up to 24 hours to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

In a special pre-recorded message on Tuesday’s instalment of the show, Holly and Phil said they ‘would never skip the queue’ and were given special broadcast access.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield defended themselves on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield defended themselves on This Morning. Picture: ITV
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were accused of skipping the queue
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were accused of skipping the queue. Picture: BBC

“Like hundreds of broadcasters we had special access, but this was strictly for the purpose of filming,” Holly told viewers.

She went on to explain: “The rules were we would be quickly escorted round the edges to the back of the room.

“In contrast those in the queue went onto the carpet and got to pause for a second.”

Holly added: “None of the broadcasters took the place of anyone in the queue and there was no filing past the crowds.

“We realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction, but please know we would never skip the queue.”

This Morning issued a statement on behalf of Holly and Phil
This Morning issued a statement on behalf of Holly and Phil. Picture: Instagram

This comes after ITV issued a statement on the presenters' behalf, clarifying the pair were at Westminster Hall in a professional capacity to cover the event.

The statement on Instagram read: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event."

ITV confirmed that while they did have the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen, they were there primarily to film a segment for Tuesday's episode of This Morning.

In the days leading up to the funeral, at one point the queue reached a wait time of “at least 24 hours”.

Famous faces such as Susanna Reid and David Beckham joined the back of the line for a chance to see a glimpse of the coffin.

David joined the queue at 2am and looked emotional as he finally made it inside Westminster Hall to view the monarch’s coffin almost 13 hours later.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

Sophie and Jonathan married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

Trending on Heart

Here's when you should put your heating on

The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

Money

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Celebrities

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Lifestyle

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut

EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy
Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama