Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended themselves after they were accused of ‘skipping the queue’ to see the Queen lying in state.

The This Morning presenters faced backlash after thousands of mourners had to wait for up to 24 hours to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

In a special pre-recorded message on Tuesday’s instalment of the show, Holly and Phil said they ‘would never skip the queue’ and were given special broadcast access.

“Like hundreds of broadcasters we had special access, but this was strictly for the purpose of filming,” Holly told viewers.

She went on to explain: “The rules were we would be quickly escorted round the edges to the back of the room.

“In contrast those in the queue went onto the carpet and got to pause for a second.”

Holly added: “None of the broadcasters took the place of anyone in the queue and there was no filing past the crowds.

“We realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction, but please know we would never skip the queue.”

This comes after ITV issued a statement on the presenters' behalf, clarifying the pair were at Westminster Hall in a professional capacity to cover the event.

The statement on Instagram read: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event."

ITV confirmed that while they did have the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen, they were there primarily to film a segment for Tuesday's episode of This Morning.

In the days leading up to the funeral, at one point the queue reached a wait time of “at least 24 hours”.

Famous faces such as Susanna Reid and David Beckham joined the back of the line for a chance to see a glimpse of the coffin.

David joined the queue at 2am and looked emotional as he finally made it inside Westminster Hall to view the monarch’s coffin almost 13 hours later.