Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral music: All the songs and hymns from the Queen's funeral

What music will feature at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022?

As we prepare to pay our final respects to the Queen today, mourners have turned out in their tens of thousands to see the state funeral.

And with the official order of service being released last night, a number of touching hymns and songs will be played.

Take a look at all the details of the music at the Queen’s funeral below…

What music will play at the Queen’s funeral?

The music is sung by the choristers of The Choir of Westminster Abbey and The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

Westminster Abbey’s Organist and Master of the Choristers, James O’Donnell, are directing the choirs and the Abbey’s Sub-Organist, Peter Holder, and Assistant Organist, Matthew Jorysz is playing the organ during the service.

Music before the service

Fantasia of four parts - Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625)

Romanza (Symphony no 5 in D) - Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) arranged by Robert Quinney (b 1976)

Reliqui domum meum - Peter Maxwell Davies (1934-2016)

Meditation on "Brother James's Air" - Harold Darke (1888-1976)

Prelude on "Ecce jam noctis" Op 157 no 3 - Healey Willan (1880-1968)

Psalm Prelude Set 1 no 2 - Herbert Howells (1892-1983)

In the Country Op 194 no 2 - Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)

Fantasy on "O Paradise" - Malcolm Williamson (1931-2003)

Elegy Op 58 - Edward Elgar (1857-1934), arranged by Matthew Jorysz (b 1992)

Andante espressivo (Sonata in G Op 28) - Edward Elgar

Sospiri Op 70 - Edward Elgar

Hymns and prayers

The congregation is singing three hymns during the funeral ceremony which are:

The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended

The Lord’s my Shepherd

Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

‘The day Thou gavest Lord is ended’ has a special meaning as it was performed as part of the celebrations for the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 1897.

The second hymn, ‘The Lord’s my Shepherd’, was one of Her Majesty’s favourite pieces of music, having featured in a list of the late Queen’s top 10 pieces of music revealed in 2016.

It was also sung at Prince Philip and the Queen's wedding in 1947 so is a piece of music close to her heart.

A specially commissioned piece, 'Like as the hart', composed by the Master of The King's Music, Judith Weir, is sung by the choir followed by the Anthem, 'My soul, there is a country', set by Hubert Parry.

The choir then sings 'O Taste and see how gracious the Lord is', which was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the Queen's Coronation in 1953.

The national anthem

As the service comes to an end, The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel.

After a two minute silence, The Reveille is sounded by the State Trumpeters followed by The national anthem, God Save The King.

The Sovereign's Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays 'Sleep, dearie, sleep' as the coffin and processions leave the church.

At the end of the service, Holder performs Fantasia in C minor BWV 562 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

After the service, Allegro maestoso (Sonata in G Op 28), Edward Elgar plays.