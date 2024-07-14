Kate Middleton steps out at Wimbledon 2024 amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, looked ecstatic to be attending Wimbledon today as she continues to make a steady return to royal duties.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales, 42, delighted the public today when she arrived at Wimbledon in South West London amid her cancer battle.

Kate Middleton, who has been a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, is a regular attendee at the championships. Yesterday it was confirmed that Prince William's wife would attend this year amid her health battles, much to the delight of the Wimbledon audience, who greeted her with cheers and a standing ovation.

It appears the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has got the all clear from her medical team to attend the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic today, watching from the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Kate looked stunning in a regal purple Safiyaa dress, where she was joined by her daughter Charlotte, who was wearing a sweet polka-dot dress and her sister Pippa Middleton, who was wearing pink florals.

Kate Middleton was joined by her daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa. Picture: Getty

While it wasn't confirmed, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans had hinted earlier during the championships that the Princess of Wales could attend one of the days at Wimbledon.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Debbie revealed: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Kate and Charlotte met some of the players before the game. Picture: Getty

This appearance at Wimbledon comes just weeks after the Princess of Wales returned to royal duties, attending Trooping the Colour for King Charles III's official birthday in London on Saturday, 15th June.

At the time, Kate had not been seen in public for a number of months after undergoing abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year, and later revealing her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video.

Prior to stepping out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince William and their three children, Kate released a statement to the public where she stared plans to attend some events over the summer, but only if her health allowed it.

Kate Middleton greeted the audience upon her arrival. Picture: Getty

With this in mind, no royal events for the Princess of Wales have been confirmed in advance, leading many to question whether she would be able to make an appearance at Wimbledon this year.

On Day Four of Wimbledon, we saw Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton step out together at the event, watching from the Royal Box on Centre Court.