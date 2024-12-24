Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service, including performances, hymns and readings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales, 42, returned to Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) for the 2024 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service.

The service was held on December 6, and will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. The Carol Service brings together the Royal Family, celebrities, performers and inspirational people from across the UK for a special evening of hymns, songs and reflections.

This year, Paloma Faith, JP Cooper, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter were among the performers, as well as Adam Peaty and Richard E Grant as readers at the service.

The full Order of Service for Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service, including all the music and readings featured in the special event.

1,600 people attended the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

'Together at Christmas' Carol Service 2024 - Order of Service

Music before the service (played by Assistant Organist, Paul Greally)

Prelude and Fugue in G BWV 541 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme BWV 645 - Johann Sebastian Bach

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme - Flor Peeters (1903–86)

Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her BWV 606 - Johann Sebastian Bach

Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her - Sigfrid Karg-Elert (1877–1933)

6 Studies in Canonic Form Op 56 iii) Andantino and iv) Innig - Robert Schumann (1810–56)

Mäßig, doch nicht zu langsam Robert Schumann from 6 Fugue on B-A-C-H Op 60 - Robert Schumann

The Sub-Organist plays Prelude on ‘The Holly and the Ivy’; Herbert Sumsion (1899–1995)

Read more: Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Read more: The thoughtful homemade gift Kate Middleton gave the Queen for Christmas

Once everyone has arrived at Westminster Abbey, Royal David's city is sung by the choir and audience.