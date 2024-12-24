Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings
24 December 2024, 19:00
Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service, including performances, hymns and readings.
The Princess of Wales, 42, returned to Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) for the 2024 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service.
The service was held on December 6, and will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. The Carol Service brings together the Royal Family, celebrities, performers and inspirational people from across the UK for a special evening of hymns, songs and reflections.
This year, Paloma Faith, JP Cooper, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter were among the performers, as well as Adam Peaty and Richard E Grant as readers at the service.
The full Order of Service for Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service, including all the music and readings featured in the special event.
'Together at Christmas' Carol Service 2024 - Order of Service
Music before the service (played by Assistant Organist, Paul Greally)
- Prelude and Fugue in G BWV 541 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
- Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme BWV 645 - Johann Sebastian Bach
- Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme - Flor Peeters (1903–86)
- Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her BWV 606 - Johann Sebastian Bach
- Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her - Sigfrid Karg-Elert (1877–1933)
- 6 Studies in Canonic Form Op 56 iii) Andantino and iv) Innig - Robert Schumann (1810–56)
- Mäßig, doch nicht zu langsam Robert Schumann from 6 Fugue on B-A-C-H Op 60 - Robert Schumann
- The Sub-Organist plays Prelude on ‘The Holly and the Ivy’; Herbert Sumsion (1899–1995)
Once everyone has arrived at Westminster Abbey, Royal David's city is sung by the choir and audience.
- The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle KCVO MBE, Dean of Westminster, welcomes the congregation, concluding with the Prayer: Eternal God, in the stillness of this night you sent your almighty. Word to pierce the world’s darkness with the light of salvation: give to the earth the peace that we long for and fill our hearts with the joy of heaven; through our Saviour, Jesus Christ. Amen.
- Gregory Porter sings 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' By Gloria Shayne and Noel Regney, arranged by Simon Haw
- Michelle Dockery reads 'Reflections on Empathy and Kindness'
- All stand to sing the Hymn: 'O Come All Ye Faithful'
- The choir sings the carol 'In the Stillness' by Sally Beamish and Katrina Shepherd
- Prince William reads the first Lesson, from Isaiah 9:2, 6-7
- JP Cooper, with The Soul Sanctuary Choir, sings 'O Holy Night' by Adolphe Adam, arranged by Simon Haw.
- Richard E. Grant reads an extract from 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens
- The choir sings the 'Colours of Christmas' by John Rutter. Soloists from The Royal Ballet and students from the Royal Ballet School perform alongside
- Paloma Faith sings 'This Christmas' by Donny Hathaway, arranged by Simon Haw
- A film is played: 'Nature at Christmas'
- Sophie Okonedo CBE reads 'The Kindness of Trees' by Jackie Kay alongside piano music composed and performed by Rosey Chan
- The choir sings 'Shepherd's Pipe Carol' by John Rutter
- Adam Peaty OBE reads the second Lesson, Luke 2: 8-16
- A film is played: 'The Joy of Togetherness'
- All stand to sing 'Away in a Manger'
- The Dean gives a Reflection
- Olivia Dean sings 'The Christmas Song' by Robert Wells and Mel Torme, arranged by Simon Haw.
- The Dean pronounces the blessing
- All sing the Hymn: 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing'
- Service ends