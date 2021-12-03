The thoughtful homemade gift Kate Middleton gave the Queen for Christmas

3 December 2021, 16:14

Kate Middleton managed to delight the Queen with a homemade jar of chutney
Kate Middleton managed to delight the Queen with a homemade jar of chutney. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton managed to pull off the perfect Christmas present for the Queen back in 2016 during her first festive season at Sandringham.

The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family adore Christmas time, and often look forward to getting the family together over the festive season at Sandringham.

While we're sure spending Christmas Day with the Queen is a delightful experience, we can't help but imagine how stressful it must be buying a present for Her Majesty.

After all, what do you get the woman who probably does have everything?

Lucky for crafty Kate Middleton, she managed to pull off the perfect Christmas gift for the Queen back in 2011 – which also happened to be her first year spending Christmas with the the Royals.

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family for Christmas for the first time in 2011
Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family for Christmas for the first time in 2011. Picture: Getty

During a 2016 documentary titled Our Queen at 90, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she ended up making something for her husband's grandmother.

Speaking to the cameras, the Duchess reminisced: "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present."

Kate went on: "I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought – 'I’ll make her something.'"

The Duchess of Cambridge admitted she was nervous to make the Queen a Christmas gift
The Duchess of Cambridge admitted she was nervous to make the Queen a Christmas gift. Picture: Getty

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis went on to explain how she had made the Queen a jar of chutney using her own granny's recipe.

Kate Middleton said she was touched when the Queen added the chutney to the dinner table on Christmas Day
Kate Middleton said she was touched when the Queen added the chutney to the dinner table on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Admitting she was nervous how it would be received, Kate said: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table."

Talking about what it meant to her, she explained: "I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

