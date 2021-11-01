The Queen is asked if she believes in Santa Claus by child in heartwarming old video

1 November 2021, 16:59

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy
The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen gave the sweetest response to a little boy from Malaysia when he asked Her Majesty if she believed in Father Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, has warmed our hearts once again in an old video clip – which recently resurfaced on social media – showing Her Majesty being asked whether she believes in Santa Claus.

The question came from a young boy from Malaysia, who confidently asked the Monarch if Father Christmas was someone she believed was real in the footage.

The video comes all the way from 1989, and was included in the Queen's Christmas message of that year.

In the short but sweet clip, the confident little boy asks the Queen about her travels before going for the big Christmas question.

He can be heard saying: "Do you believe in Father Christmas?", to which to Queen replied: "I like to believe in Father Christmas, yes."

How sweet can she be? Also, a very clever way to answer the question without lying to the little one.

The Queen told the boy that she 'likes to believe in Father Christmas' in the adorable footage
The Queen told the boy that she 'likes to believe in Father Christmas' in the adorable footage. Picture: Getty

In 1989, the year the video was made, the Queen gave her Christmas speech to the nation from The Royal Albert Hall for the first and only time.

It is believed for the occasion, there were around 2,000 children visiting as part of a Save The Children Fund campaign.

The Queen gives a Christmas speech every year, a tradition she started in 1957
The Queen gives a Christmas speech every year, a tradition she started in 1957. Picture: Getty

But it is that young boy that seems to stand out the most today, with people applauding his confidence over thirty years on.

One person commented on the resurfaced video: "His bright little face. He’s so thrilled to be talking to Her Majesty. She’s wonderful."

Another wrote: "You can tell she’s such a wonderful grandmother."

A third person posted: "You really can't help but love her."

