King Charles has 'gone against the Queen's wishes' by evicting Harry and Meghan

King Charles has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

An expert has accused King Charles of making a 'mistake' by evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in order to 'stamp authority on his reign'.

King Charles III, 74, has 'gone against the late Queen's wishes' by evicting Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, from Frogmore Cottage.

This is according to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop who claims that Charles is "going directly against the conciliatory style of Her late Majesty".

This comes after Harry and Meghan confirmed in a statement that they had been asked to vacate the royal residence, a home which has been their UK residency since they wed.

Back in 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II gifted the home to the couple to celebrate their marriage with the pair living there until they stepped down from royal duties and relocated to the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were gifted Frogmore Cottage by the Queen when they got married . Picture: Getty

There are also reports that the reason Charles has asked his son and daughter-in-law to leave is to make room for Prince Andrew to move in.

Prince Andrew currently lives in the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dr Tessa Dunlop said she felt Charles was going against the Queen's wishes as she always "tried hard to keep Harry on board".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured in one of the Frogmore Cottage rooms . Picture: Netflix

She explains: "Britain's response to the news has, on the whole, been gleeful. On one level the vitriol is understandable.

"Prince Harry had just lobbed several verbal hand grenades at his family and the former institution to which he belonged. But he did so from a position of weakness, on the outside, in pain and feeling side-lined.

"A broad-shouldered confident monarchy would have weathered the storm. With a coronation around the corner, the King has bigger fish to fry.

"Instead, by evicting the couple from the Queen's generous gift of Frogmore Cottage King Charles is going directly against the conciliatory style of Her late Majesty."

The Queen always 'tried hard' to 'keep Harry onboard', claims Dr Tessa Dunlop . Picture: Getty

Tessa goes on: "Worse, he has conflated the problem of the Sussexes with that of Prince Andrew by asking the latter to relinquish his larger home, the Royal Lodge, and move into Frogmore Cottage. Big mistake. The optics are terrible.

"The late Queen tried hard to keep Harry on board. Frogmore Cottage was part of that package. She was likewise lenient with Andrew.

"Charles, in his effort to stamp authority on his reign, has undone those efforts, and by conflating the separate issues of Harry and Andrew through the prism of Frogmore Cottage it looks like our King cares more for his disgraced brother, than his conflicted son and foreign daughter-in-law."

The Royal Family pictured during happier times for Charles' 70th birthday, 2018. Picture: Clarence House

She added: "The court of mainstream public opinion may currently be on the King's side, but internationally this move diminishes our monarchy just weeks before invitations go out to Britain's biggest state ceremony of 2023, the coronation.

"An event where you can now look forward to seeing Prince Andrew, but probably not the Sussexes."

