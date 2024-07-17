What did King Charles say in his speech in parliament today? The important key facts

King Charles delivered his opening of parliament speech for 2024 today. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles was accompanied by wife Queen Camilla today to give his 2024 speech to open parliament - here's the key things that were said about housing, the NHS and climate change.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King Charles today travelled to Westminster to deliver his 2024 speech marking the opening of Parliament.

The speech, which was written by the new labour government, outlines new laws and plans and included new housing legislation, new energy bill ideas and tackling the NHS.

Taking his place at the front of the House of Commons alongside wife Queen Camilla, King Charles said the new government would be "mission-led" and based upon the principles of "security, fairness and opportunity for all".

With the parliament speech lasting over 15 minutes, here's the important takeaway points:

King Charles reads a speech to open parliament which is written by the new government. Picture: Alamy

What did King Charles say in his 2024 parliament speech today?

A cost of living crisis, huge energy bills and high inflation rates have dominated the UK in recent years but Charles began by saying his ministers are focused on "securing economic growth".

He said: "My government will seek a new partnership with both business and working people and help the country move on from the recent cost of living challenges by prioritising wealth creation for all communities."

Better housing and renting rights

King Charles says the government will "get Britain building" as they plan to accelerate the delivery of "high-quality infrastructure and homes" over the next five years.

In its election manifesto, Labour promised to reform the system to help build 1.5m new homes within that time.

Later in the speech he added ministers will be seeking legislation to give "greater rights and protections" to those who are renting. They also plan to end no-fault evictions.

King Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla in parliament. Picture: Alamy

Local growth plans

The new government believes it to be effective to give greater decision making powers to local bodies.

The English Devolution Bill, the King says, will "give new powers" to metro mayors and combined authorities to help "support local growth plans".

Better train services

King Charles read: "My ministers will bring forward legislation to improve the railways by reforming rail franchising, establishing Great British Railways and bringing train operators into public ownership."

Local leaders will also be given the power to take control of their bus services.

House of Lords reform

A mix up in how things are done in the House of Lords is on the Labour agenda which mainly focused on the removal of hereditary peers' right to sit and vote.

Global climate challenge

King Charles and his government pledges to increase the use of renewable energy helping with rising prices and the environment.

A bill will be introduced to set up a new publicly owned power company, Great British Energy which focuses on renewable energy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla enter House of Lords for State Opening of Parliament

School and education

King Charles added the government will remove "the exemption from VAT for private school fees' to fund 6,500 new teachers.

NHS and health

The King says his government will improve the National Health Service as "a service for all". The aim is to reduced waiting times, focus on prevention and improve mental health provision for young people.

A bill will be introduced to "progressively increase the age at which people can buy cigarettes and impose limits on the sale and marketing of vapes".

They will also "restrict advertising of junk food to children along with the sale of high caffeine energy drinks to children".

A draft bill will also be brought forward to ban conversion practices, which aim to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

READ MORE: