Princess Charlotte beams proudly at mum Kate Middleton in sweet Wimbledon moment

Princess Charlotte looked so proud of her mum as they attended Wimbledon together. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales was given a standing ovation as she stepped into the Royal Box for the Gentlemen's Single Finals on Sunday afternoon, but it was her daughter's reaction that held the most meaning.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, delighted the public on Sunday when she made her second public appearance of the year, attending the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final, between Alcaraz and Djokovic, on Centre Court alongside her daughter, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Prince William's wife was also joined by her sister, Pippa, and the three women made a huge impact as they walked to their seats in the Royal Box, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

as of course for Kate who, after receiving a cancer diagnosis, has been undergoing chemotherapy, keeping her from her royal duties throughout the year.

While people were delighted to see Kate out and about and in good spirits, it was a moment missed by many people between the Princess and her daughter that gained the biggest and sweetest reaction.

Princess Charlotte beamed up at her mother, the Princess of Wales, as she received a standing ovation at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

In pictures taken at the moment people stood and clapped for the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte can be seen grinning up at her mother with pride.

For the people who did spot this moment, it was only right to share it with others online, commenting on what a special moment it was for their family who have been through a lot already this year.

One person commented online: "Whatever you think of the Royals, it’s fantastic to see Catherine looking so well and what a lovely heartfelt welcome from the crowd. Charlotte looks so proud."

Pippa Middleton joined the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final. Picture: Getty

Another wrote: "Awwww love this picture!!! Princess Charlotte looking so proud of her Mum," while a third shared: "Princess Charlotte looks so proud of Catherine, Princess of Wales, here. After all they have been through as a family this year, it is so lovely to see them smile."

People also commented on Pippa Middleton's look of pride as she glanced up at her sister, with one eagle-eyed fan writing: "We are so proud of her too 💜😍 I love Pippa's pride to see her sister receive the standing ovation. She stood by Catherine throughout all their lives and this is quite a triumphant moment 🤩."

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte met some of the players before heading to Centre Court for the final. Picture: Getty

For her appearance at Wimbledon, Kate opted for a gorgeous purple dress by the designer Safiyaa, the perfect shade to honour her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, adding a bow of the Wimbledon colours (purple and green) to symbolise the title.

This is the first time we have seen the Princess of Wales out in public since she attended Trooping the Colour alongside her husband, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the rest of the Royal Family.

On Sunday, as Kate took Charlotte to watch Alcaraz win the Wimbledon final, Prince William took Prince George to Berlin to watch England compete in the Euros 2024 final, which they lost to Spain.

Prince Louis also got to celebrate the football, however, alongside his older sister, as the Princess of Wales shared a sweet picture of her children watching the game from their home, both wearing personalised England football shirts.