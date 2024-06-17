Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's matching Trooping the Colour outfits hold hidden meanings

The Princess of Wales and daughter Princess Charlotte looked perfect in their matching monochrome ensembles for Trooping the Colour 2024. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore perfect mother-daughter matching outfits for Trooping the Colour this year, with the hint of a nautical style - a subtle tribute to the history of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, 42, looked stunning this weekend as she attended Trooping the Colour alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton wore a white Jenny Packman dress for the event - which was her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer - with black piping detail around the hems, and a monochrome bow placed perfectly on her right shoulder. The outfit was finished off with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked like her mum's mini-me in a complimenting navy dress with white piping and bow detail, with an underlying nautical style. She had her hair half-pinned back and finished off the adorable outfit with white pumps.

What most people will have missed from these matching outfits, aside from how beautiful put together they are, is that these ensembles hold several hidden tributes and meanings.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were the perfect double-act for Trooping The Colour 2024. Picture: Getty

Firstly, Charlotte's sailor-inspired dress is a nod to the history of the Royal Family, with these nautical outfits being worn by royal children for centuries - ever since the reign of Queen Victoria.

Queen Victoria, who sat on the throne for 63 years, kick-started this popular trend within the Royal Family and the aristocracy of the time when she commissioned a miniature sailor's inform to be made for her son, Prince Albert Edward, in 1846. The four-years-old's outfit was created to be worn on the Royal Yacht while the family sailed around the Channel Islands.

The story then goes that Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert liked the ensemble so much that he commissioned for a portrait of their son in the outfit, and gifted it to his wife for Christmas. When the painting was put up on display, it caused the nautical trend to become very popular in children's fashion.

Since then, the sailor-inspired trend has been a constant in Royal fashion, with children of the family often being dressed in these ensembles - including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Edward Albert, later King Edward VIII, pictured in 1901 in a sailor suit. Picture: Getty

The second hidden tribute is pinned on the left of Kate's white Jenny Packman dress; the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. The Princess of Wales is the Colonel of the Irish Guards and therefore added the pin as a tribute to the regiment, who feature heavily in the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Princess of Wales wore the Irish Guards pin on her Jenny Packman dress. Picture: Getty

Finally, there's also the fact that Kate and Charlotte's matching outfits, which complimented the other so well, may also hold a special meaning. This is according to celebrity stylish and royal fashion expert, Lynne McKenna, who believes these outfits "highlight" the "close bond" that the mother and daughter share.

"Kate Middleton's return to royal duties in a Jenny Packham dress with black trim is a masterclass in chic monochrome elegance," said Lynne: "Her signature silhouette is flawlessly complemented by the streamlined cut of her dress elevated with a statement bow. Paired with a matching Philip Treacy hat and subtle jewellery, her look is reminiscent of her stunning appearance at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022."

She went on: "Princess Charlotte’s navy and white monochrome outfit perfectly complements Kate’s subtle yet striking look, bringing their styling together beautifully for their first appearance since Kate’s diagnosis. The coordinated ensembles highlight their close bond and shared sense of fashion, making a powerful statement in Kate's return to public life."