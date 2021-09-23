Every time Kate Middleton recreated a classic Princess Diana outfit

Every time Kate Middleton recreated a classic Princess Diana outfit. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, takes a lot of style inspiration from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and these ensembles prove it.

Since Kate Middleton married Prince William and became an integral part of the Royal Family, she has looked to the late Princess Diana for style advice.

Whether the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is heading on tour, or attending a low-key royal occasion, she often turns to some of the Princess of Wales' most iconic outfits for inspiration.

And while many of Diana's looks appear very dated in today's world, Kate has become a master of taking the best elements of an ensemble and modernising it to the current times.

If you're still not convinced, take a look at all the iconic times Kate recreated Diana's outfits.

The new baby look

Princess Diana leaves St Mary's Hospital in London after giving birth to Prince Harry in 1984 | Kate Middleton leaves the same hospital in 2018 after giving birth to Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

Red houndstooth heaven

Princess Diana wears a red houndstooth jacket by Moschino during a visit to Canada in 1991 | Kate Middleton wears a similar Catherine Walker coat in 2018 while visiting Sweden. Picture: Getty

Fushia pink ensembles

Princess Diana wears a bright pink ensemble during a visit to Westminster in 1990 | Kate Middleton sports a similar look while visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London in 2015. Picture: Getty

Red and black contrast

Princess Diana wears a red and black ensemble on Christmas Day in Sandringham in 1993 | Kate Middleton attends the Sovereign's Parade At The Royal Military Academy in 2006. Picture: Getty

Stylish in cobalt blue

Princess Diana wears a cobalt blue skirt and jacket combo in 1992 | Kate Middleton wears a very similar look during an appearance in Scotland in 2021. Picture: Getty

Classic evening-wear

Princess Diana looks gorgeous in a black gown at London's Goldsmith's Hall in 1981 | Kate Middleton wears a very similar dress in 2011 while attending The Sun Military Awards. Picture: Getty

Peplum parade

Princess Diana looks stunning in a white peplum suit for Royal Ascot in June 1986 | Kate Middleton recreated the look on a royal tour of Singapore in 2012. Picture: Getty

Matching shalwar kameez

Princess Diana wears a beaded shalwar kameez for dinner at London's Dorchester Hotel in 1996 | Kate Middleton wears a white shalwar kameez during their 2019 tour of Pakistan. Picture: Getty

A polka dot classic

Princess Diana wears a blue and white polka dot dress with a Peter Pan collar in 1985 for a photo call at Kensington Palace | Kate Middleton wears an updated version of the same dress in 2019. Picture: Getty

Silk ensembles on tour

Princess Diana wears a silk headscarf at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Pakistan in 1996 | Kate Middleton recreates the look for a visit to Assyakirin Mosque in Malaysia in 2012. Picture: Getty

