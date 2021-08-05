First look at Princess Diana with Harry and William on the set of The Crown

The stars playing Diana, William and Harry were pictured filming scenes in Scotland. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Alice Dear

The actors playing Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured filming scenes in Scotland for the upcoming series of The Crown.

The Crown has started filming again for the fifth season as the storyline continues to explore The Queen's reign as well as the demise of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage.

This week, actress Elizabeth Debicki was pictured filming scenes for the upcoming series with the two actors who have been cast as Prince Harry and Prince William.

In the new pictures, Debicki is dressed as Diana, wearing a pink shirt with jeans and a navy blazer and – of course – her hair cut into the classic Diana bob.

Elizabeth Debicki was dressed like Princess Diana in a pink shirt, a navy blazer and jeans. Picture: Shutterstock

The two boys cast as William and Harry wore matching rugby shirts and jeans. Picture: Shutterstock

The cast were filming at Ardverikie Lodge in Scotland, which has been used as a double for the Royal Family's Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

This location was also used in season four of The Crown, in scenes where Diana first visits with Charles at the beginning of their courtship.

In the pictures taken of the set, the boys playing the young Princes can we been wearing jeans and matching striped rugby shirts as they strolled around the grounds with their on-set mother.

The fifth series on The Crown will continue to explore Diana and Charles' marriage and separation. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Imelda Staunton was also pictured filming scenes for the show alongside Andrew Havill, who is playing the Queen's private secretary Robert Fellowes.

The pair were pictured filming scenes on a boat off the coast of Macduff in Scotland.

Imelda Staunton, who is playing the Queen, was seen filming scenes earlier this month in Scotland. Picture: Getty

The Crown has revamped the entire cast for the fifth series of the hit Netflix show, something they do every two seasons to reflect the ageing characters.

Actress Imelda Staunton is taking over the role of The Queen from Olivia Coleman, while Elizabeth Debicki is replacing Emma Corrin as Diana.

Lesley Manville has replaced Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce has replaced Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Dominic West will take on the role of Prince Charles from Josh O'Connor.