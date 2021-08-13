Kate Middleton and Prince William have a secret third home

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children will stay in a private cottage when at Balmoral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are either based at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall in Norfolk, but there is one other residence they often visit.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, also 39, are senior members of the Royal Family, a role which comes with some very nice perks.

These perks include several beautiful homes as well as the option to stay in some of the most historically famous buildings in Britain, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Kate and William, as well as their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are usually based in Kensington Palace but also spend a lot of time at their Norfolk home, Anmer House.

However, the couple are said to also have a third home that not many people know about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have escaped to Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage during their University days. Picture: Getty

The 'secret' third home sits on the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and is often their home over the summer when they visit the Queen.

Her Majesty moves to Scotland over the summer, where she is regularly visited by members of her family, including the Cambridges.

When they visit, the family stay in Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage, a three-bedroom property which sits on the 5,000 acres of the Balmoral Estate.

Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage sits on the Balmoral Estate where the Queen stays every summer. Picture: Getty

The Queen is able to spend quality time with her great-grandchildren when they visit, making the cottage a very special place. Picture: Getty

The home was gifted to Prince William by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed away in 2002.

Now, the property is the perfect escape for the family where they have complete privacy.

The cottage is a private residence, which means there are no public pictures of it for us to swoon over.

However, we do know that Kate and William would often use the property as an escape when they were both at St Andrews University.

Prince William spent a lot of his childhood at Balmoral Estate with his family. Picture: Getty

The couple and their children are believed to have last stayed in Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage in 2019 while visiting the Queen.

Giving us more of an insight into the third home, a source told Vanity Fair: "The Queen has a lot of guests coming and to ease the pressure the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage.

"That could have added benefits for everyone as it means more space in the castle.”

There is a total of 150 buildings on the Balmoral Estate, including Birkhall, which is Prince Charles' Scottish residence.