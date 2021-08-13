Kate Middleton and Prince William have a secret third home
13 August 2021, 11:08
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are either based at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall in Norfolk, but there is one other residence they often visit.
Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, also 39, are senior members of the Royal Family, a role which comes with some very nice perks.
These perks include several beautiful homes as well as the option to stay in some of the most historically famous buildings in Britain, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
Kate and William, as well as their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are usually based in Kensington Palace but also spend a lot of time at their Norfolk home, Anmer House.
However, the couple are said to also have a third home that not many people know about.
- The Queen, Kate and William share touching messages for Meghan on her 40th birthday
- Five ways 'relatable' Kate Middleton continuously shows us she's just like us
- Prince Harry announces he's written 'wholly truthful' autobiography about 'the man I have become'
The 'secret' third home sits on the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and is often their home over the summer when they visit the Queen.
Her Majesty moves to Scotland over the summer, where she is regularly visited by members of her family, including the Cambridges.
When they visit, the family stay in Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage, a three-bedroom property which sits on the 5,000 acres of the Balmoral Estate.
The home was gifted to Prince William by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed away in 2002.
Now, the property is the perfect escape for the family where they have complete privacy.
The cottage is a private residence, which means there are no public pictures of it for us to swoon over.
However, we do know that Kate and William would often use the property as an escape when they were both at St Andrews University.
The couple and their children are believed to have last stayed in Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage in 2019 while visiting the Queen.
Giving us more of an insight into the third home, a source told Vanity Fair: "The Queen has a lot of guests coming and to ease the pressure the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage.
"That could have added benefits for everyone as it means more space in the castle.”
There is a total of 150 buildings on the Balmoral Estate, including Birkhall, which is Prince Charles' Scottish residence.
- Rarely seen pictures of Kate and William that give us a sneak-peek inside their relationship
- Prince George comforted by William and Kate after England lose Euros final
- 12 rarely seen pictures of Princess Diana being a doting mother to Harry and William