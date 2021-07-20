Prince Harry announces he's written 'wholly truthful' autobiography about 'the man I have become'

Prince Harry's book will be released at the end of 2022. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex will release the tome at the end of next year, with all proceeds going to charity - but it's unlikely to mend the rift between him and the other Royals

Prince Harry has penned a tell all autobiography - but will need to wait until Christmas 2022 to read it.

The as yet untitled tell all will tell the Duke of Sussex's life in his own words, and is expected to be uncomfortable reading for the Royal family.

It is believed that he has been paid a $20m (£14.6m) advance for writing the book, but the proceeds will all go to charity.

In a statement he said: "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are feuding with other members of their family. Picture: Getty

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

There was a huge fallout from the release of Finding Freedom, The Biography Of The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex. Picture: Getty

Giving more of an inkling of what the book will cover, a statement from publishers Random House says it will cover "his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

This means it is highly likely it will include details of what he remembers of his mum, Princess Diana before her August 1997 death; how the Palace responded to her shocking passing and the national outpouring of grief; Prince Charles' parenting style, and of course the 'Megxit' fall out with his brother Prince William, and subsequent emigration to the US.

It is also expected to cover the alleged institutional failures suffered by his wife Meghan Markle when she was suffering from suicidal thoughts and unacceptable racist attacks.

The book might also shed light on the birth of their toddler son Archie, details of which have always remained a secret, and the naming of the couple's infant daughter, Lilibet Diana.

The idea of releasing a book is sure to raise eyebrows with some after Harry and Meghan claimed that they were quitting the UK to live a "private" life in California, away from press intrusion.

Since they moved, they have appeared on Carpool Karaoke, done an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, and appeared at glitzy award shows.

They have also signed multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Reaction to the book has veered from "let him tell his truth" to concern and pity for the Queen, who at 95 has already endured a lot of heartache and drama over the past few years.

Others have voiced concern that the book could destroy people's belief in the Monarchy as a whole and trigger a constitutional crisis, particularly in Commonwealth nations.