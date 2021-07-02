12 rarely seen pictures of Princess Diana being a doting mother to Harry and William

Princess Diana was a hands-on mum who loved spending with her boys. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A look back at some special moments Diana shared with her boys, William and Harry, in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

Princess Diana has been remembered this week as the nation mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William were out together on Thursday at Kensington Palace as they unveiled the statue of their late mother, which has been in the works since 2017.

The brothers were joined by members of Diana's family in the Sunken Gardens at the Palace, a place which was one of her favourite.

In memory of Diana, we're taking a look back at some of the most rarely seen and most precious pictures of the Princess with her beloved sons.

On the beach with the boys, 1990

Harry and William bury Diana on the beach as they holiday on Necker Island. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry sits on Princess Diana's lap as they soak up the sun. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana wears a leopard print swimsuit on the beach. Picture: Getty

Skiing in Austria, 1991

Princess Diana skiing in Austria with Harry and William in 1991. Picture: Getty

Cuddling Harry in Majorca, 1986

Diana holds Harry while visiting Majorca in 1986. Picture: Getty

Reunited with Harry and William, 1991

Princess Diana runs to hug her sons on the deck of the yacht Britannia in Toronto. Picture: Getty

Diana hold William in a tight embrace as her sons join her on tour. Picture: Getty

Playing with Harry and William at Highgrove, 1986

William rides a pony while Harry plays in the grounds of Highgrove. Picture: Getty

Taking them to school, 1990

Diana takes William and Harry to school at Wetherby School in 1990. Picture: Getty

On the rides at Thorpe Park, 1993

Diana and the boys laugh during a trip to Thorpe Park in 1993. Picture: Getty

Picking the boys up from tennis in Chelsea, 1995

Diana picks her sons up from tennis at The Harbour Club in Chelsea, 1995. Picture: Getty

At Windsor Castle, 1988