12 rarely seen pictures of Princess Diana being a doting mother to Harry and William

2 July 2021, 12:56

Princess Diana was a hands-on mum who loved spending with her boys
Princess Diana was a hands-on mum who loved spending with her boys. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A look back at some special moments Diana shared with her boys, William and Harry, in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

Princess Diana has been remembered this week as the nation mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William were out together on Thursday at Kensington Palace as they unveiled the statue of their late mother, which has been in the works since 2017.

The brothers were joined by members of Diana's family in the Sunken Gardens at the Palace, a place which was one of her favourite.

In memory of Diana, we're taking a look back at some of the most rarely seen and most precious pictures of the Princess with her beloved sons.

On the beach with the boys, 1990

Harry and William bury Diana on the beach as they holiday on Necker Island
Harry and William bury Diana on the beach as they holiday on Necker Island. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry sits on Princess Diana's lap as they soak up the sun
Prince Harry sits on Princess Diana's lap as they soak up the sun. Picture: Getty
Princess Diana wears a leopard print swimsuit on the beach
Princess Diana wears a leopard print swimsuit on the beach. Picture: Getty

Skiing in Austria, 1991

Princess Diana skiing in Austria with Harry and William in 1991
Princess Diana skiing in Austria with Harry and William in 1991. Picture: Getty

Cuddling Harry in Majorca, 1986

Diana holds Harry while visiting Majorca in 1986
Diana holds Harry while visiting Majorca in 1986. Picture: Getty

Reunited with Harry and William, 1991

Princess Diana runs to hug her sons on the deck of the yacht Britannia in Toronto
Princess Diana runs to hug her sons on the deck of the yacht Britannia in Toronto. Picture: Getty
Diana hold William in a tight embrace as her sons join her on tour
Diana hold William in a tight embrace as her sons join her on tour. Picture: Getty

Playing with Harry and William at Highgrove, 1986

William rides a pony while Harry plays in the grounds of Highgrove
William rides a pony while Harry plays in the grounds of Highgrove. Picture: Getty

Taking them to school, 1990

Diana takes William and Harry to school at Wetherby School in 1990
Diana takes William and Harry to school at Wetherby School in 1990. Picture: Getty

On the rides at Thorpe Park, 1993

Diana and the boys laugh during a trip to Thorpe Park in 1993
Diana and the boys laugh during a trip to Thorpe Park in 1993. Picture: Getty

Picking the boys up from tennis in Chelsea, 1995

Diana picks her sons up from tennis at The Harbour Club in Chelsea, 1995
Diana picks her sons up from tennis at The Harbour Club in Chelsea, 1995. Picture: Getty

At Windsor Castle, 1988

Diana walks with the boys at Windsor Castle in 1988
Diana walks with the boys at Windsor Castle in 1988. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have issued a warning over the scam (stock images)

Police issue warning over WhatsApp scam that blocks accounts

Batley and Spen by-election: 'Labour is coming home' declares Sir Keir Starmer after narrow victory

UK & World

US-Canada heatwave: How do humans die of heat?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Heart Digital team have hand selected this month's best releases

July Lust List: Summer vibes with books, bottles of wine... and supermarket sliders

Shopping

Do you know your Wannabe from your Stop? Take our Spice Girls quiz

QUIZ: How well do you really know the Spice Girls?

Showbiz

Dawn gave her bathroom an incredible makeover

Mum transforms bathroom into 'Jurassic Park' for dinosaur-mad son for just £264

Lifestyle

Who will win Love Island 2021?

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2021?

TV & Movies

Hairdressers will now learn how to style Afro hair as standard

All UK hairdressers will now learn to cut and style Afro hair as standard

Lifestyle

The new device could be the answers to your partner's snoring habit

You can now buy a forehead buzzer to stop your partner snoring

Lifestyle