12 rarely seen pictures of Princess Diana being a doting mother to Harry and William
2 July 2021, 12:56
A look back at some special moments Diana shared with her boys, William and Harry, in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.
Princess Diana has been remembered this week as the nation mark what would have been her 60th birthday.
Prince Harry and Prince William were out together on Thursday at Kensington Palace as they unveiled the statue of their late mother, which has been in the works since 2017.
The brothers were joined by members of Diana's family in the Sunken Gardens at the Palace, a place which was one of her favourite.
In memory of Diana, we're taking a look back at some of the most rarely seen and most precious pictures of the Princess with her beloved sons.
On the beach with the boys, 1990
Skiing in Austria, 1991
Cuddling Harry in Majorca, 1986
Reunited with Harry and William, 1991
Playing with Harry and William at Highgrove, 1986
Taking them to school, 1990
On the rides at Thorpe Park, 1993
Picking the boys up from tennis in Chelsea, 1995
At Windsor Castle, 1988