The real reason why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go by different names at school

28 June 2024, 17:01

Prince George and Princess Charlotte go by different names at school
Prince George and Princess Charlotte go by different names at school. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

The royal children have followed tradition and changed their names when attending school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been going by different names at school since 2022, keeping up with tradition in the Royal family.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton went from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the family’s name change has a ripple effect.

The name change first came into effect a couple of years ago when the family of five moved to Adelaide Cottage, a historical four-bedroom home in Windsor Home Park that was originally built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide.

The Windsor cottage is just a mere ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle and the King.

In 2022 the family of five moved to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor
In 2022 the family of five moved to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor. Picture: Getty

When they initially moved, George, Charlotte and Louis were enrolled in Lambrook School in Berkshire and their names were changed from Mountbatten-Windsor to Cambridge to reflect their parent's position at the time.

This was also to help the children fit in with the other kids at school.

After the Queen's death, William and Kate's titles changed to Prince and Princess of Wales
After the Queen's death, William and Kate's titles changed to Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

After the Queen's death in 2022, their parent’s titles changed to Prince and Princess of Wales, and so George, Charlotte and Louis Cambridge were re-enrolled as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales.

This followed tradition as Prince William and Prince Harry were named William Wales and Harry Wales when they attended schools, as King Charles was the Prince of Wales at the time.

