Kate Middleton's list of royal engagements she could be attending this summer

What royal summer events will the Princess of Wales attend? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Which royal events will the Princess of Wales be attending this summer? Everything we know as Kate Middleton confirms return to royal engagements.

Kate Middleton, 42, recently confirmed she would be returning to some royal duties this summer following her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment, but admitted she was "not out of the woods" yet.

The Princess of Wales took part in her first public appearance of the year alongside her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for King Charles III's birthday parade - also known as Trooping the Colour.

In a statement released ahead of the event, Kate revealed that she was "hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," which has lead many fans of the Royal Family questioning which events we may see her again.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Kensington Palace regarding Kate Middleton's summer diary, but these are some of the royal events the Princess of Wales could appear at, having done so in the past.

The Princess of Wales recently revealed plans to attend some royal events this summer, but admitted she is 'not out of the woods' yet. Picture: Getty

Royal Ascot (18th - 22nd June)

Royal Ascot will run from 18th - 22nd June this year, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla already attending day one of the event, alongside Princess Anne as well as Mike and Zara Tindall.

Kate Middleton is usually in attendance at Royal Ascot for at least one day, however, with the racing festival taking place so close to Trooping the Colour, it is unknown whether the Princess of Wales will be making an appearance.

The Princess of Wales first attended the event in 2016, and has been in attendance every year since (excluding 2018 and the years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic).

Wimbledon (1st - 14th July)

Being the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 and a keen tennis enthusiast herself, rarely a year goes by when Kate doesn't attend Wimbledon.

The tennis championships will be taking place from 1st - 14th July this year, however, neither the Palace or Wimbledon have confirmed the Princess of Wales' attendance.

The official Royal Family diary does state, however, that the Duchess of Gloucester will be attending the event as the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association.

RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show (2nd – 7th July)

Another big event in the Royal Family's calendar for summer 2024 is the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show. Unlike Royal Ascot and Wimbledon, the Royal Flower Show is not an event Kate Middleton has attended much in the past, only making an appearance in 2019.

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon every year. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton's full statement

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.