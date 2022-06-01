Kate Middleton Trooping the Colour outfits: Every ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge has worn

What will the Duchess of Cambridge wear for this year's Trooping the Colour? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton will join the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, May 2 as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 40, is set to attend her 10th Trooping the Colour this year after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the special event in 2020 and 2021.

The Duchess of Cambridge will join the Queen, her husband Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast.

This year's Trooping the Colour is especially important as it is part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Over the years, Kate Middleton has given us a variety of ensembles on the balcony, all as effortlessly stylish as the last.

via GIPHY

Let's take a look at these outfits:

2011

The Duchess of Cambridge attended her first Trooping the Colour in 2011. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge's first appearance at Trooping the Colour was in 2011.

For the event, Kate wore a monochrome ensemble made up of a white Alexander McQueen coat dress and a black hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.

2012

Kate Middleton was more adventurous with her look the second year she attended Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

In 2012, Kate opted for a light blue ensemble.

She wore a bespoke dress by Erdem with a matching hat by Jane Corbett.

2013

Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George at Trooping the Colour in 2013. Picture: Getty

In 2013, Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George at Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a stunning maternity wardrobe throughout her pregnancy, including this light pink Alexander McQueen coat dress which was wore with a matching Jane Corbett hat.

2014

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous two-piece for Trooping the Colour in 2014. Picture: Getty

For 2014's Trooping the Colour, Kate opted for another light blue ensemble.

This time it was a two-piece by Alexander McQueen and a matching hat by Jane Taylor Millinery.

2015

Kate Middleton opted for a blue and white floral number by Catherine Walker in 2015. Picture: Getty

In 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped away from Alexander McQueen, and instead opted to wear a Catherine Walker design.

She accompanied the blue floral coat dress with a John Lock and Company fascinator.

2016

The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore the white coat dress she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening for Trooping the Colour in 2016. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton returned to her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen, for Trooping the Colour in 2016.

She wore the white dress she had worn to Princess Charlotte's christening with a Philip Treacy hat.

2017

Kate Middleton wore another Alexander McQueen creation to Trooping the Colour in 2017. Picture: Getty

For Trooping the Colour 2017, Kate Middleton opted for a more bold look in a pink Alexander McQueen ensemble.

She wore a matching fascinator by Jane Taylor.

2018

The Duchess of Cambridge coordinated her ensemble with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, for Trooping the Colour in 2018. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton continued the tradition of matching Princess Charlotte in 2018, wearing a pale blue dress.

This look was another design by Alexander McQueen.

2019

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in yellow for Trooping the Colour in 2019. Picture: Getty

For Trooping the Colour in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge strayed from her usual colours to a light yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress.

She added a matching hat by Philip Treacy for the event.

Read more Royal Family news: