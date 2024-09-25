Kate Middleton will uphold key Christmas tradition in 2024 despite reduced schedule

Kate Middleton has confirmed a key royal tradition will continue this Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Princess of Wales will return on Christmas Eve 2024 with her Christmas carol service despite scaling back royal duties.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton will return in 2024 with her annual Christmas carol service held at Westminster Abbey, it is believed.

A firm festive tradition for the Princess of Wales, the public were unsure whether we would get an installment this year on Christmas Eve following her recent cancer treatment and scaling back of royal duties.

However, on Tuesday, an entry in the Court Circular (the official record of royal engagements) read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle."

It's believed this private meeting was to discuss with the Royal Foundation their plans for the Christmas carol service that will happen later this year at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children all attend the important Christmas carol service. Picture: Getty

The service has been ongoing for four years now and has become an important event in the royal calendar, especially for Kate, Prince William and their three children.

Typically, the service is televised on Christmas Eve and sees a huge gathering of important people supporting the Early Years movement so close to Kate's heart - this includes celebrities, family members and inspiring individuals who support children everyday.

The event includes a collection of special performances with Kate herself even delivering an important speech to personally say thank you to everyone who has helped the cause.

Kate's Christmas carol service going ahead is a welcome positive note from the Cambridge family after she confirmed she would be scaling back her royal duties early in 2024 due to a cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service is a key event thanking those in the Early Years sector. Picture: Getty

The Duchess revealed in the summer, however, she had finally completed her chemotherapy treatment with a moving and sentimental video from her, William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

In a statement read out in the video, Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."