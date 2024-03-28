Kate Middleton cancer explained including diagnosis, preventive treatment, type and video statement

Kate Middleton shared the shocking news that she is undergoing cancer treatment. Picture: Kensington Palace / Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis as she continues preventative treatment and recovery at home with her family.

Kate Middleton, 42, revealed in a video statement this month that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative treatment on her medical teams advice.

The Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William and the mother of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, had been subject to speculation of her health after she underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year.

In Kate's video statement, filmed in the garden of their Windsor home, the Princess kept some details of her health private, while offering a lot of context to why she has remained out of the public eye for so long.

As Kate continues her treatment and recovery at home, here's everything we know about her cancer diagnosis from the type of cancer to her treatment and plans to return to work.

Kate Middleton revealed the details of her cancer diagnosis in a video statement. Picture: Getty

What did Kate say about her cancer diagnosis?

After weeks out of the public eye to recover from her abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton released a video statement on Friday 22nd March announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative treatment.

In the statement, she talked openly about the impact the diagnosis has had on their family and how they had been dealing with it in private.

Here's the full statement from the Princess of Wales:

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

What type of cancer does Kate have?

Kate Middleton has not stared what type of cancer she is currently receiving treatment for, with the Palace later making it clear these details would be kept private.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do. The Princess is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy."

What cancer treatment is Kate having?

In the statement video, Kate Middleton revealed she was undergoing preventative cancer treatment on the advice of her medics.

She said: "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Dr. Mikkael Sekeres, chief of hematology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, told USA Today that preventative chemotherapy "refers to follow-up treatment that doctors sometimes recommend to kill microscopic cancer cells that can’t be detected and may not have been destroyed during the first round of treatment, thus reducing the chances that a cancer comes back."

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been managing the diagnosis privately 'for the sake of their young family'. Picture: Getty

When was Kate diagnosed with cancer?

While we don't know specifically when Kate found out about her cancer diagnosis, she did reveal in the video that it happened after she underwent abdominal surgery.

The Palace announced that Kate had undergone surgery on 17th January, with the Princess of Wales being discharged from The London Clinic on 29th January to continue her recovery at home.

When will Kate return to work?

With her treatment ongoing, Kate Middleton's return to work is yet to be confirmed by the Palace.

It was recently reported, however, that the Princess has been working from home on her Early Years project.