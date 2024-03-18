Prince William 'hurt' that public are 'hounding' wife Kate Middleton like his mum Princess Diana

While Kate Middleton continues to recover, royal editor Roya Nikkhah has revealed how Prince William is feeling. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince of Wales is said to be 'sensitive' about the similarities between his wife Kate Middleton and his late mother Princess Diana as speculation around the Princess of Wales remains rife in the public.

Prince William ‘hurt’ by public’s hounding of Kate Middleton

Prince William, 41, is said to be 'hurt' that his wife Kate Middleton, 42, is 'being hounded' in a similar way his late mother, Princess Diana was, before her death.

This is according to Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah who appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning to discuss the Princess of Wales recovery from abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Speaking to Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, Roya said that she believes the speculation around Kate's recovery has 'hurt' William, with elements of "demands and screeches" at his wife mirroring those directed at Princess Diana, who died when the Prince was only 15-years-old.

She told the presenters: "Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy and that is hurting him."

Prince William has been attending royal events without wife Kate Middleton as she continues to recover from surgery. Picture: Getty

When Susanna asked if William is "sensitive" about the similarities between his mother and Kate, she replied: "He always has been, ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university."

This comes after the same royal editor broke the story over the weekend that Kate had been pictured looking happy and healthy at her favourite farm shop.

Roya reflected: "She has been at the children's school, school parents have seen her in the past few weeks, she has been seen at this farm shop, so she has been out and about."

Prince William is said to be sensitive about the similarities between the treatment of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

The royal editor also predicts that while Kate will keep the details of her surgery private, she may open up to the public about her recovery when she returns to work later this year.

"I think she is going to be much more open about what's happened, I think she will do it in a natural organic way like on an engagement," Roya said: "We have seen William at engagements in the past few weeks and everyone is asking him how is Kate, saying please give these flowers to your wife. I think when she's out and about she will be asked about it."

She went on: "I'm not saying she will go into every detail about what surgery she has has but she might find a way to speak about her recovery about the places it's taken her mentally and physically, we know mental health is an important thing for them, that is the way she is going to let the people know has been going on."

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton is due to return to royal duties after 17th April when he children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis return to work following the Easter break.