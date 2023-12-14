Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

14 December 2023

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?
Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch? Picture: Getty / Netflix

Who is Kate Middleton's ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch and how long did they date for?

Kate Middleton's early relationship with Prince William plays out in the final episodes of the sixth season of The Crown as the drama explores their time at St. Andrews University.

The hit Netflix show also explores a relationship the Princess of Wales had with another student at the school - Rupert Finch.

During the episodes, The Crown shows Kate bringing Finchie home to meet her family, where her mother's intentions for her to befriend Prince William instead become clear.

But is Rupert Finch a real person, how long did he and Kate Middleton date for and what is he doing now?

Rupert Finch with his wife Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, 2014
Rupert Finch with his wife Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Rupert Finch?

Rupert Finich is a lawyer who is reported to have a brief romance with Kate Middleton during their time at St. Andrews University.

It is believed the couple dated for less than a year, when he was 22-years-old and the Princess of Wales 19-years-old.

In The Crown, the drama shows Finchie meeting Kate's family over Christmas where she accuses her mother, Carole Middleton, of trying to orchestrate a romance between herself and Prince William.

Later in the series, Kate splits from Rupert Finch and starts a relationship with Prince William.

Back in the real world, Kate and Rupert remained friends and he even attended her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Rupert Finch makes an appearance in the latest series of The Crown
Rupert Finch makes an appearance in the latest series of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Who is Rupert Finch married to?

Rupert Finch went on to marry Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2013, the co-founder of ethical brand Beulah London.

The couple have three daughters together; Georgia, Cienna and India.

