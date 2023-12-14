The Crown season 6 cast explained

14 December 2023, 10:35

The Crown season 6 cast explained
The Crown season 6 cast explained. Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who plays Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family in the sixth and final series of The Crown?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Crown's final episodes will be released on Thursday 14th December on Netflix as the drama about the Royal Family comes to an end.

While the likes of Imelda Staunton and Dominic West will return to the cast as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, the latest episodes will also include some new faces.

The role of Prince William and Prince Harry has been taken over by Ed McVey and Luther Ford, with the final episodes of the sixth series taking place with the brothers much older.

There will also be the introduction of Meg Bellamy into the cast as Kate Middleton, which will mark the characters first time on The Crown.

Here's the cast of The Crown season six, including the latest additions.

Ed McVey as Prince William

Ed McVey plays Prince William in the final episodes of The Crown
Ed McVey plays Prince William in the final episodes of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Ed McVey is 24-years-old and takes on the role of Prince William in the final episodes of The Crown.

His time on show will reflect the Prince of Wales' time at St. Andrews University where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy takes on the role of Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown
Meg Bellamy takes on the role of Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Meg Bellamy, 21, plays Kate Middleton in The Crown as the series explores the start of Prince William's relationship with his future wife.

This is her first professional acting role, having been working as a red brick mascot at Legoland in Windsor when she got the call that she had been cast in the hit Netflix series.

Luther Ford as Prince Harry

Luther Ford plays Prince Harry in the sixth and final series of The Crown
Luther Ford plays Prince Harry in the sixth and final series of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Luther Ford will take on the role of Prince Harry in the last chapter of The Crown.

Like Ed and Meg, this will be a breakout role for him.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth II for the final episodes of The Crown
Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth II for the final episodes of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Imelda Staunton, 67, will return as Queen Elizabeth II for the finale of The Crown.

The highly successful actress has played the late Queen since series five, taking over from Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Jonathan Pryce will depict Prince Philip for the last time in The Crown
Jonathan Pryce will depict Prince Philip for the last time in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Jonathan Pryce, 76, will step into the role of Prince Philip for the last time, having taken on the role from season five.

He took over from Tobias Menzies (season three - four) and Matt Smith (season one - two).

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West's time as Prince Charles will come to an end in season six of The Crown
Dominic West's time as Prince Charles will come to an end in season six of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Dominic West, 54, returns to his role of Prince Charles as the final series explores his growing relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and her introduction into the Royal Family.

West took over the role from Josh O'Connor after the release of series four of The Crown in 2020.

Olivia Williams as Camilla

Olivia Williams has played Camilla Parker-Bowles in the past two series of The Crown
Olivia Williams has played Camilla Parker-Bowles in the past two series of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Olivia Williams, 55, returns as Camilla Parker Bowles for the final episodes of The Crown, which will include scenes where the future King and Queen get married.

Emerald Fennell starred as Camilla in seasons three and four of the show, until Williams stepped into the role in 2022.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Lesley Manville will return as Princess Margaret for the final chapter of The Crown
Lesley Manville will return as Princess Margaret for the final chapter of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Lesley Manville, 67, returns as the Queen's sister Princess Margaret in the sixth season of The Crown.

The role was previously taken on my Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana in season five and six of The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana in season five and six of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki, 33, took on the massive role of Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth season of The Crown.

During season four of the hit drama, the role was taken on by Emma Corbin.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Celebrities

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate Middleton and Prince William together?

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate and William together?

EastEnders 'confirms' Keanu Taylor as Christmas death as eagle-eyed fans spot hidden message

EastEnders fans believe Keanu Taylor will be killed at Christmas after spotting hidden message

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey

How to watch Kate Middleton Christmas carols: Date, time and celebrity guest list

The Traitors is back on screens in January.

The Traitors scraps major plot twist ahead of series two

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis on This Morning

This Morning viewers back Rylan Clark and Emma Willis for permanent presenters

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Celebrities

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

News

Martin Lewis revealed the date millions of households will receive their final payments.

Martin Lewis reveals exact date £299 cost of living payment will be made

Money

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Parenting

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Celebrities

The Hollywood icon first met his wife in 2006.

Dick Van Dyke, 98, gushes over wife Arlene Silver, 52, after a decade of marriage

Celebrities

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A retail expert revealed when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas.

When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Lifestyle

King Charles and Queen Camilla looking at one another and a picture of the Cambridge family at the carol service

What are the royal Christmas cards this year?

Jen hopes he will be remembered as "he'd love to be".

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry's final days in first interview since his death

Celebrities

MAFS star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after the horror attack.

Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

Married at First Sight

Mollie King taking a selfie while wearing a blue shirt and navy blazer alongside a picture of her in a beige suit

Who is Mollie King? Everything you need to know including age, boyfriend, children and singing career
Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.

How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Money

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas