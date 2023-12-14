The Crown season 6 cast explained
14 December 2023, 10:35
Who plays Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family in the sixth and final series of The Crown?
The Crown's final episodes will be released on Thursday 14th December on Netflix as the drama about the Royal Family comes to an end.
While the likes of Imelda Staunton and Dominic West will return to the cast as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, the latest episodes will also include some new faces.
The role of Prince William and Prince Harry has been taken over by Ed McVey and Luther Ford, with the final episodes of the sixth series taking place with the brothers much older.
There will also be the introduction of Meg Bellamy into the cast as Kate Middleton, which will mark the characters first time on The Crown.
Here's the cast of The Crown season six, including the latest additions.
Ed McVey as Prince William
Ed McVey is 24-years-old and takes on the role of Prince William in the final episodes of The Crown.
His time on show will reflect the Prince of Wales' time at St. Andrews University where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton
Meg Bellamy, 21, plays Kate Middleton in The Crown as the series explores the start of Prince William's relationship with his future wife.
This is her first professional acting role, having been working as a red brick mascot at Legoland in Windsor when she got the call that she had been cast in the hit Netflix series.
Luther Ford as Prince Harry
Luther Ford will take on the role of Prince Harry in the last chapter of The Crown.
Like Ed and Meg, this will be a breakout role for him.
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
Imelda Staunton, 67, will return as Queen Elizabeth II for the finale of The Crown.
The highly successful actress has played the late Queen since series five, taking over from Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman.
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip
Jonathan Pryce, 76, will step into the role of Prince Philip for the last time, having taken on the role from season five.
He took over from Tobias Menzies (season three - four) and Matt Smith (season one - two).
Dominic West as Prince Charles
Dominic West, 54, returns to his role of Prince Charles as the final series explores his growing relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and her introduction into the Royal Family.
West took over the role from Josh O'Connor after the release of series four of The Crown in 2020.
Olivia Williams as Camilla
Olivia Williams, 55, returns as Camilla Parker Bowles for the final episodes of The Crown, which will include scenes where the future King and Queen get married.
Emerald Fennell starred as Camilla in seasons three and four of the show, until Williams stepped into the role in 2022.
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
Lesley Manville, 67, returns as the Queen's sister Princess Margaret in the sixth season of The Crown.
The role was previously taken on my Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby.
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
Elizabeth Debicki, 33, took on the massive role of Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth season of The Crown.
During season four of the hit drama, the role was taken on by Emma Corbin.
