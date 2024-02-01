Why Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte and Louis didn't visit her in hospital

1 February 2024, 17:26

Kate Middleton was not visited by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while in hospital
Kate Middleton was not visited by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while in hospital. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remained at home while she recovered from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 42, underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on 16th January and remained at the hospital for 13 days to recover before returning back to her family home.

The Princess of Wales, who is mum to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, was only seen being visited by her husband Prince William during her hospital stay - although it was reported King Charles checked in on his daughter-in-law as he visited the clinic himself.

George, Charlotte and Louis, however, are not believed to have been to see their mum in hospital and are said to have been reunited with Kate when she arrived home to Adelaide Cottage.

So, why didn't the royal children go to the hospital to visit Kate? It turns out the Princess of Wales has a very good explanation.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

In a statement from Kensington Palace, they explained that William and Kate wanted to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward also claims that Kate didn't want "to make more of a big thing of it than it already" was for George, Charlotte and Louis.

Seward told PEOPLE: "I don't think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying 'round in their own way and helping to look after her'."

Kate Middleton was at The London Clinic for 13 days after her abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton was at The London Clinic for 13 days after her abdominal surgery. Picture: Getty

Instead, Kate is said to have kept in touch with her children using FaceTime for the hospital, a form of communication she and William often use when away on royal duties.

The Princess of Wales was discharged from hospital on Monday, 29th January, and travelled back to their family home Adelaide Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Here, Kate will continue to recover with the support of William and will return to royal duties when able to.

“I’m sure she’s utterly exhausted, but she’ll recover well," Seward said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bruce Springsteen posts emotional tribute as he announces death of his mother Adele

Showbiz

Jesse Lingard: Ex-Manchester United winger set for shock South Korea move to FC Seoul

Two boys charged with murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol

UK & World

January transfer window: Premier League clubs cut back after record summer amid Profitability and Sustainability Rules crackdown

Cheshire police officer who had sex with 'drunk and vulnerable' woman guilty of misconduct

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

Showbiz

The Apprentice will return in 2024.

Who are The Apprentice 2024 candidates? Meet the season 18 contestants

Showbiz

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides? Their feud explained

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a collection of royal homes

Where do Kate Middleton and Prince William live? A look at their family home

Showbiz

Clarkson's Farm series three will be released onto Amazon Prime Video in May 2024

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date, cast and location

Showbiz

Anton Danyluk fans have been wondering how tall he is

How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

TV & Movies

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars finish and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Kaz Kawmi and Love Island Movie Night title card

When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim's marriage didn't get off to the best start, but do they make it work?

Are MAFS Australia couple Sara and Tim still together?

Showbiz

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman on Love Island All Stars have had a romantic past

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison?

TV & Movies

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden still together?

Showbiz

Pharmacy First is expected to free up 10 million GP appointments each year

What are the new Pharmacy First rules and the 7 conditions?