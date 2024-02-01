Why Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte and Louis didn't visit her in hospital

Kate Middleton was not visited by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while in hospital. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remained at home while she recovered from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton, 42, underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on 16th January and remained at the hospital for 13 days to recover before returning back to her family home.

The Princess of Wales, who is mum to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, was only seen being visited by her husband Prince William during her hospital stay - although it was reported King Charles checked in on his daughter-in-law as he visited the clinic himself.

George, Charlotte and Louis, however, are not believed to have been to see their mum in hospital and are said to have been reunited with Kate when she arrived home to Adelaide Cottage.

So, why didn't the royal children go to the hospital to visit Kate? It turns out the Princess of Wales has a very good explanation.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

In a statement from Kensington Palace, they explained that William and Kate wanted to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward also claims that Kate didn't want "to make more of a big thing of it than it already" was for George, Charlotte and Louis.

Seward told PEOPLE: "I don't think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying 'round in their own way and helping to look after her'."

Kate Middleton was at The London Clinic for 13 days after her abdominal surgery. Picture: Getty

Instead, Kate is said to have kept in touch with her children using FaceTime for the hospital, a form of communication she and William often use when away on royal duties.

The Princess of Wales was discharged from hospital on Monday, 29th January, and travelled back to their family home Adelaide Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Here, Kate will continue to recover with the support of William and will return to royal duties when able to.

“I’m sure she’s utterly exhausted, but she’ll recover well," Seward said.