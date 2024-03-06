Kate Middleton's first public engagement following abdominal surgery confirmed

6 March 2024, 12:29

Kate Middleton wearing royal blue at a royal public engagement
Kate Middleton's first public even following her surgery has been confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Kate Middleton has been missing from the public eye ever since she confirmed her surgery - here's when we will see her next for her first royal engagement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William has been holding together the royal calendar following his wife Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery in January 2024 and father King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

Concern in recent weeks for the Princess of Wales has grown as the British public become worried about her recovery after not seeing her at any public events since she revealed she would be resting up at Adelaide Cottage following her mystery surgery.

A brief update on Kate's health was given in February and now followers of the royal family are looking to when we can expect to see the Duchess of Cambridge back out in the public eye.

Here's when Kate's next royal public engagement is and the date you can expect to see her again.

Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour in 2023 wearing a large green hat
Kate Middleton plays an important role at the Trooping the Colour royal event. Picture: Getty

When will Kate Middleton's first public engagement be after abdominal surgery?

It has been confirmed Kate's first official royal duty following her surgery will be her Trooping the Colour review on June 8th.

Princess Kate is set to review the event just one week before the main date itself.

A huge event in the royal calendar, which sees the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, the official Household Division website explains what Prince William's wife's role is and exactly what will happen.

It says: "Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

Trooping the Colour ends with the royal family on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony
Trooping the Colour ends with the royal family on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony. Picture: Getty

"Taking part will be over 1400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews."

One of Kate's roles in the royal family is Colonel Irish Guards making her review an important part of the occasion.

Neither Kate's reps or Kensington Palace have confirmed the exact details as of yet.

The Trooping the Colour review on June 8th comes at a much later date to when the public thought they would see Kate again.

As per the original statement from Kensington Palace, they forecast the Princess would be back to work by Easter.

It read: "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

