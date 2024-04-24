Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children together, including the next heir to the throne - here's everything we know about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis including their birthdays and royal duties.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not only an integral part to the royal family and set to be the next king and queen of England, but have also become one of the most well-known families across the globe with their children.

After a tough start to 2024, with the Princess of Wales's abdominal operation and cancer treatment as well as King Charles's cancer diagnosis, the Wales family have always stayed strong to their core values and have had their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the front of every decision they make.

Currently taking a huge step back from their royal duties, Kate and William have always kept their family life a priority and as "normal" as possible despite their royal duties.

Here's everything you need to know about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from their ages, birthdays, full names and royal duties.

Prince George is the eldest of the three Wales children. Picture: Getty

Prince George

Full name: George Alexander Louis

Age and birthday: 10, 22nd July 2013

Prince George is Kate and William's first child together and the second in line to the throne after his dad.

While children rarely carry official royal titles in the family, George will instantly gain the title of Prince of Wales when his father William ascends the throne.

Surname wise, George uses 'Wales' which was amended when his father gained the title in 2023 following King Charles's appointment.

Sources have claimed that Kate and William are gradually preparing George for his role in the future. Back in 2016, when George was only two, William said: "There'll be a time and place. Right now, it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can."

Princess Charlotte is said to be a true outdoors girl. Picture: Getty

Princess Charlotte

Full name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Age and birthday: Eight, 2nd May, 2015

The only daughter of William and Kate, Charlotte is third in line to the throne after her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II changed the rules so females could also be crowned in the line of succession.

It's believed Charlotte is adventurous and a bit of a "tomboy" who keeps her brothers in check. It was once reported she got the nickname "Warrior Princess" in school as she has a "feisty personality".

Prince Louis is the youngest of the Wales family at just six years old. Picture: Getty

Prince Louis

Full name: Louis Arthur Charles

Age and birthday: Six, 23rd April, 2018

Prince Louis is the youngest of the Wales family and perhaps the one the nation love to see the most thanks to his cheeky and funny displays when on public duties.

As he's only six, Louis has only attended a handful of royal events so far.

It's thought Kate and William's choice to call him Louis comes from a huge family sentiment, a name believed to be a direct nod to the late Lord Louis Mountbatten - a ‘honorary grandfather’ to King Charles. All three men of the Wales family share the special name.

Kate also has her own sweet nickname for Louis, who is fourth in line to the throne, as she often refers to him as 'Lou Bug'.