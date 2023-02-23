Princess Charlotte's school nickname reflects her 'feisty' personality

23 February 2023, 13:32

Princess Charlotte has shown us her 'fiesty' personality on several occassions
Princess Charlotte has shown us her 'fiesty' personality on several occassions. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte's school nickname has been revealed by a royal expert who says it could 'stick'.

Princess Charlotte may only be seven-years-old, but due to her place in the Royal Family her sweet and feisty personality has already been recognised by the public, and they love it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter clearly shows that personality at school as well, as he classroom nickname reveals.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, during her time at Willcocks Nursery School, Prince George and Prince Louis' sister was known as Warrior Princess.

Katie explained that this is down to her personality as a "tomboy" and an "adventurer".

Princess Charlotte attends Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church with her family, 2022
Princess Charlotte attends Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church with her family, 2022. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said: "Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy.

"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality. I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her."

Kate has previously opened up about Charlotte's personality, once revealing that she really is "the one in charge".

Prince William and Kate Middleton stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee, 2022. Picture: Getty

While Warrior Princess may be Charlotte's nickname at school, at home the little royal is also used to hearing other pet-names.

According to reports, Prince William calls his daughter Mignonette, which means "small and delicate" in French.

On the other hand, the Princess of Wales has previously referred to her daughter as Lottie.

