Kate Middleton health update finally issued as she misses another royal event

Kate Middleton has been missing from royal engagements since she announced her abdominal surgery. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery so how is she doing now? Here's the latest news from the palace.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton has been missing from important royal events following her abdominal surgery in January 2024 leaving many fans concerned for her health and recovery, despite her absence being expected.

However, after missing yet another event, Prince William's godfather's memorial service, an official update on how she's doing has been given.

Putting minds at rest once and for all over the whereabouts of Kate, a palace aide, who attended the service for Greece’s King Constantine II, said: "The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well.”

Despite brief, it is expected as Kate has tried to keep the details of her surgery private.

Kate Middleton has asked for privacy as she recovers from her surgery in January. Picture: Getty

At the time of announcing her surgery, the statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales would be absent from all official and public events until at least Easter 2024.

Prince William was also forced to miss the memorial service at Windsor Castle last minute due to a "personal matter" leaving many to grow concerned for his wife Kate's recovery.

However, it is now believed to be down to the death of Thomas Kingston - the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston and Pippa Middleton's ex which was confirmed in the evening.

Kate is reported to be making a strong and healthy recovery at the family home, which she shares with her three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince William has been attending royal events, like the BAFTAs alone, while his wife rests at home. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge headed back to Adelaide Cottage after recovering in hospital for two weeks following her surgery.

At the time her operation was revealed, Kate insisted she couldn't wait to return to her royal duties when she was feeling better.

It read: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."