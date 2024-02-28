Kate Middleton health update finally issued as she misses another royal event

28 February 2024, 11:24 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 12:17

Kate Middleton unhappy face in green suit
Kate Middleton has been missing from royal engagements since she announced her abdominal surgery. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery so how is she doing now? Here's the latest news from the palace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton has been missing from important royal events following her abdominal surgery in January 2024 leaving many fans concerned for her health and recovery, despite her absence being expected.

However, after missing yet another event, Prince William's godfather's memorial service, an official update on how she's doing has been given.

Putting minds at rest once and for all over the whereabouts of Kate, a palace aide, who attended the service for Greece’s King Constantine II, said: "The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well.”

Despite brief, it is expected as Kate has tried to keep the details of her surgery private.

Kate Middleton wearing a green suit and clapping
Kate Middleton has asked for privacy as she recovers from her surgery in January. Picture: Getty

At the time of announcing her surgery, the statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales would be absent from all official and public events until at least Easter 2024.

Prince William was also forced to miss the memorial service at Windsor Castle last minute due to a "personal matter" leaving many to grow concerned for his wife Kate's recovery.

However, it is now believed to be down to the death of Thomas Kingston - the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston and Pippa Middleton's ex which was confirmed in the evening.

Kate is reported to be making a strong and healthy recovery at the family home, which she shares with her three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince William looking sad at the BAFTAS alone
Prince William has been attending royal events, like the BAFTAs alone, while his wife rests at home. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge headed back to Adelaide Cottage after recovering in hospital for two weeks following her surgery.

At the time her operation was revealed, Kate insisted she couldn't wait to return to her royal duties when she was feeling better.

It read: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bitcoin hits $60,000 - as all-time high nears

UK & World

East London: Images released after ‘corrosive liquid’ thrown at two boys at Tube station

UK & World

The rapid rise of AI, mortgage interest rates and commercial property values

UK & World

Kate Bush announces Record Store Day ambassador role - and collectible vinyl

UK & World

Outrage over 'whites-only' party at Russian-run nightclub in Sri Lanka

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend and how is the date determined?

Lifestyle

Good Morning Britain saw guests disagreeing on Peppa Pig

Mum bans children from watching Peppa Pig as the show teaches them 'bad behaviour'

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

What is wrong with Kate Middleton and how is she now? Latest health update after abdominal surgery
Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy has suffered some heartbreaking losses throughout his life

MAFS Australia groom Timothy's heartbreaking family loss explained

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia bride Tori Adams

Who is Tori from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Jack Dunkley is looking for love

Who is Jack from MAFS Australia? His age, job, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Olly Murs

When is Olly Murs baby due? Everything we know about his first child

Showbiz

Kylie Minogue had a string of number one singles

Is Kylie Minogue married and does she have any children? Her relationship status revealed

Showbiz

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

The naughtiest children's names revealed, according to teachers and parents

Parenting

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

What time does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia 2024 is on our screens

How long is MAFS Australia on for and how many episodes are there?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight best man Ben has responded to criticism over his speech on Sara and Tim's wedding day

MAFS Australia best man Ben defends his controversial speech at Tim and Sara's wedding

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia

Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight