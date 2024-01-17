Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

17 January 2024, 17:01

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery
Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is wrong with Kate Middleton? What surgery has she had? What is abdominal surgery?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 42, has undergone abdominal surgery this week and will remain in hospital for up to two weeks as she recovers.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday 17th January where they revealed that the surgery had been successful, just hours before King Charles III's own health concerns were announced.

The Princess of Wales - who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - will remain in hospital for sometime following the surgery, cancelling her upcoming public duties until Easter.

As Kate Middleton remains in hospital, we take a look at everything we know about Prince William's wife's health.

Kate Middleton, pictured here in 2022, will remain in hospital for 10-14 days before returning home to continue her recovery
Kate Middleton, pictured here in 2022, will remain in hospital for 10-14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. Picture: Getty

What is wrong with Kate Middleton and what surgery has she had?

It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Kate Middleton is currently in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

It is unknown when the surgery took place, but that it was successful and that Kate will now be recovering in the hospital.

The Princess of Wales has not revealed the reason for the surgery, and has asked that her medical information remains private. Royal correspondents, however, have been advised that the surgery is not cancer related.

Prince William will take time away from public duties to care for Kate Middleton and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince William will take time away from public duties to care for Kate Middleton and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

What is abdominal surgery?

Abdominal surgery is a procedure where an incision is made through the abdomen to allow the surgeon to view pelvic organs and can leave a horizontal or vertical scar.

It can be used as an exploratory procedure (for diagnosis) or a treatment procedure for a specific condition.

According to the NHS, abdominal surgery can be needed for a wide range of medical issues, these include:

• Adhesions (bands of scar tissue)

• Fibroids (non cancerous growths of the muscle lining of the womb

• Cancer of the ovaries, cervix or womb

• Endometriosis (small patches of womb lining growing outside the womb) which can cause pain

• Debulking of tumours (cancers)

• Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

• Ovarian cysts

Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery at The London Clinic where police are standing guard outside
Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery at The London Clinic where police are standing guard outside. Picture: Getty

How long will Kate Middleton take to recover?

Kate Middleton will remain in hospital for 10-14 days to recover from her abdominal surgery, Buckingham Palace shared.

It is believed the Princess of Wales will then return home to Windsor where she will continue to recover for some weeks.

All of Kate's public duties have been cancelled up until Easter to allow time for recovery, meanwhile Prince William has done the same in order to care for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while his wife is getting better.

