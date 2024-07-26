How to get tickets for the Olympics 2024 in Paris explained

By Hope Wilson

Can you still get tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris Olympic Games are just beginning and it's possible for you to get last minute tickets if you want to join in on this historic occasion.

If you watched the glorious Opening Ceremony and stunning parade on TV and now feel inspired to attend the Games, then you're still able to attend the exciting the sporting events if you so wish.

Whether it's diving or swimming, basketball or football, boxing or athletics, fans of the Olympics can purchase tickets to cheer on their favourite sports stars in person.

How can you get tickets to the Olympics? Here is everything you need to know.

How to get Olympics tickets

There are still lots of tickets available to purchase to view the Paris Olympics 2024 in person.

Fans wishing to bag some tickets can visit the Olympics website where they can view which events are available to attend, as well as various pricing information.

At the time of writing, there are currently seats available at many of the events, with the web page regularly updated regarding ticket quantities for each sport.

Paris Olympics ticket prices

Ticket prices for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games appear to start at €15 and can extend to over €2,000 depending on which package you choose.

According to the Olympics website, the cheapest tickets are available for some of the football matches, with sports such as swimming, judo and gymnastics costing hundreds of pounds to attend.

How to get Paralympic tickets

As well as the Olympics, there are still tickets available to watch the Paralympics in person. Again, prices start at €15 but vary depending which sport and ticket package you select.

The Paralympic Games also have the 'Family Offer' and 'Discovery Pass' where fans can get deals on tickets and attend various events whilst in Paris.