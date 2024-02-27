Prince William pulls out of important royal event due to 'personal matter'

27 February 2024, 11:10 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 11:24

Prince William's reason for missing the memorial service has not been revealed
Prince William's reason for missing the memorial service has not been revealed. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William will no longer attend the memorial service for late King of Greece at Windsor Castle.

Prince William, 41, revealed today that he has had to pull out of attending an important royal event due to a 'personal matter'.

The Princes of Wales was due to join the rest of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle today for a service in honour of the late King of Greece.

Kensington Palace have not elaborated on the "personal matter" which has caused Kate Middleton's husband to pull out at the last minute, however, they did say that the Princess of Wales is doing well amid her abdominal surgery recovery.

King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, will also not be in attendance at the service as he continues his treatment.

The memorial service for the late King of Greece will take place at St George's Chapel
The memorial service for the late King of Greece will take place at St George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

William, who was the godson of the late King of Greece, was due to deliver a reading at the service at St George's Chapel.

Kensington Palace revealed that William had called the Greek royal family this morning to inform them he would not be able to join them at Windsor Castle.

While William, Kate and King Charles will miss the memorial service, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh among other members of the Royal Family will be in attendance.

Married at First Sight