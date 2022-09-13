What is Prince William's full name and surname?

13 September 2022, 10:57

Prince William in a classroom alongside a smiling photo
Prince William's official name has changed once again. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The new Prince of Wales has gained himself a number of new titles since Queen Elizabeth II died - so what's William's official names?

Prince William, the new Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, has had a big shuffle in his royal ranking following the sad passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

And as all the royal titles change, the public are taking a closer look into William as he becomes the official heir to the throne.

In particular, everyone is interested to know exactly what Prince William's full name is and whether or not he has a surname, and like most royal rules, this can get pretty complicated to understand.

Here's everything you need to know about the Prince of Wales's full name and titles:

The Prince of Wales greeting the public at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales now holds new royal titles. Picture: Alamy

What is Prince William's full name?

On Kate Middleton's husband's birth certificate, his official name is printed as 'His Royal Highness William Arthur Philip Louis'. As you will note, no surname.

William's name has also changed since then, as he gained the Duke of Cambridge title, he officially became 'His Royal Highness William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge'.

Now he is the Prince of Wales, his name will change once more to reflect that.

Does Prince William have a surname?

Officially, William does not have a surname - anyone with a 'HRH' as part of their name, is not required to have one. This is similar to his brother Prince Harry's name.

However, sometimes a use of a surname is essential and William has been known to use a couple.

For school, and while working in the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force, and as an air ambulance pilot, he used the surname Wales thanks to his dad then being the Prince of Wales.

William has also used the family surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, as created by the late Queen and husband Prince Phillip.

This surname was to be used by all those in the royal family without official royal titles and for those who needed a surname for official documents.

The royal family’s website states: “The Queen’s descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit crowds at Windsor Castle
Prince William and Kate Middleton are free to use the family surname when they wish. Picture: Alamy

What are Prince William's official new titles?

Prince William, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, had his title expanded to the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. He also inherited the title of Prince of Wales.

The father-of-three has also inherited the Scottish titles of the Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Buckingham Palace and the Queen's coffin

Queen's London procession: What route will the Queen's coffin take?

Prince Edward, King Charles and Princess Anne in military uniforms

Which royal family members served in the military?

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Edinburgh

Lying in state: Rules and guidance for the public visiting the Queen's coffin

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

Royal statements: King Charles and Prince William statements following Queen’s death

Prince Harry greeting the public

What is Prince Harry's real name and surname?

Camilla, Queen Consort, in purple suit

What does Queen Consort mean? Camilla's new royal title explained

The Queen's coffin being carried in Scotland

Where is the Queen now, what is her journey and where will she be buried?

The Queen's state funeral will be marked with a bank holiday

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Will schools and workplaces close on bank holiday?

The Queen played a hilarious prank on two tourists who failed to recognise her

The Queen's hilarious prank to American tourists who didn't recognise her