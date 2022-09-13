What is Prince William's full name and surname?

Prince William's official name has changed once again. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The new Prince of Wales has gained himself a number of new titles since Queen Elizabeth II died - so what's William's official names?

Prince William, the new Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, has had a big shuffle in his royal ranking following the sad passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

And as all the royal titles change, the public are taking a closer look into William as he becomes the official heir to the throne.

In particular, everyone is interested to know exactly what Prince William's full name is and whether or not he has a surname, and like most royal rules, this can get pretty complicated to understand.

Here's everything you need to know about the Prince of Wales's full name and titles:

The Prince of Wales now holds new royal titles. Picture: Alamy

What is Prince William's full name?

On Kate Middleton's husband's birth certificate, his official name is printed as 'His Royal Highness William Arthur Philip Louis'. As you will note, no surname.

William's name has also changed since then, as he gained the Duke of Cambridge title, he officially became 'His Royal Highness William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge'.

Now he is the Prince of Wales, his name will change once more to reflect that.

Does Prince William have a surname?

Officially, William does not have a surname - anyone with a 'HRH' as part of their name, is not required to have one. This is similar to his brother Prince Harry's name.

However, sometimes a use of a surname is essential and William has been known to use a couple.

For school, and while working in the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force, and as an air ambulance pilot, he used the surname Wales thanks to his dad then being the Prince of Wales.

William has also used the family surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, as created by the late Queen and husband Prince Phillip.

This surname was to be used by all those in the royal family without official royal titles and for those who needed a surname for official documents.

The royal family’s website states: “The Queen’s descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are free to use the family surname when they wish. Picture: Alamy

What are Prince William's official new titles?

Prince William, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, had his title expanded to the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. He also inherited the title of Prince of Wales.

The father-of-three has also inherited the Scottish titles of the Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.