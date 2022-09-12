What is Prince Harry's real name and surname?

12 September 2022, 15:29

Prince Harry greeting the public
Prince Harry's real name isn't what you think it is. Picture: Alamy

Meghan Markle's husband is known publicly as Harry but he actually has a different name altogether.

The Duke of Sussex is known all around the globe as Prince Harry but that's not actually his real, full name.

And if learning that King Charles's son name is completely different isn't enough, he also has a pretty interesting, and complicated, surname.

As with most royal traditions and rules, Prince Harry's surname has become somewhat of a difficult subject, especially now he and wife Meghan Markle have left their senior royal duties behind.

So what exactly is Prince Harry's real name? And what surname does he use? Here's what you need to know.

The Duke of Sussex meeting the public
The Duke of Sussex can use the royal name now he's stepped down from his duties. Picture: Alamy

What is Prince Harry's real name?

Prince Harry's real, full name is Henry Charles Albert David - a fact most UK households will be shocked to learn.

So why do we call him Harry instead? Well, the nickname goes way back as over time, the old French name Henri eventually started to become Harry. Most monarchs who were called Henry were known as Harry to those who knew them well.

What is Prince Harry's surname?

Now this is where things begin to get royally complicated as Harry's full name doesn't feature a surname.

Traditionally, anyone in the royal family who has a royal title, or a His/Her Royal Highness title, doesn't officially have a surname. Those further down the throne line, and unlikely to get royal titles, will have a surname.

However, now Harry has stepped down from royal duties, along with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, he will have access to the family surname, Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal family’s website states: “The Queen’s descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”

This declaration also explains the royal family can use this surname when they need to, for example, for official documents.

