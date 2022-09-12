Prince Harry pays tribute to the Queen with emotional statement

The Duke of Sussex recounted the moment the Queen hugged his children in an emotional message. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex has broken his silence on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a heartfelt message.

Prince Harry, 37, has paid tribute to his 'admired and respected' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on Thursday, September 8.

The Duke of Sussex, alongside other members of the Royal Family, travelled to Balmoral Castle on the day of the Queen's death, and now remains in the United Kingdom with his wife Meghan Markle.

Now, the father-of-two has spoken publicly about his loss, thanking the Queen for her "service", her "sound advice" and her "infectious smile".

The full statement from Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, can be found below:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Picture: Getty

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

She was globally admired and respected.

Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.

Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

Thank you for your commitment to service.

Thank you for your sound advice.

Thank you for your infectious smile.

We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Prince Harry issued a statement on Monday morning following the death of the Queen, his beloved grandmother, on Thursday. Picture: PH

This statement comes just one day after Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, the Prince of Wales, put on a united front with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The couples, formerly known as the 'Fab Four', reunited to greet members of the public outside Windsor Castle and to read the messages left for the Royal Family on flowers laid at the gates.

