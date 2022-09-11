Rainbows appear above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle following Queen's death

Rainbows shine bright over the Queen's royal residences following her death. Picture: Getty

Technicolour arches shone bright above the beloved monarch's royal residences moments after the sad news was announced.

A string of rainbows appeared above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on the day of the Queen's death, just moments after it was revealed she had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Shining bright over the 96-year-old's royal residences, crowds gazed in awe as not one but two poignant arches formed over the London landmark, with a single arc gleaming in Berkshire at the same time.

Thousands of Britains had gathered in the capital to pay tribute to the nation's longest-reigning monarch after hearing of her ill health and were left spellbound by the rare weather phenomenon – a double rainbow – which occurred shortly after she died.

Capturing the special moment on camera, onlookers posted photos to social media alongside comments revealing they believed the rainbows were a sign Elizabeth II was at peace.

Rainbow at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/qHNJMcj5UH — Andy Lines (@andylines) September 8, 2022

"Her Majesty the Queen sent us three rainbows at the exact time she crossed that bridge. One at Balmoral, one at Windsor castle, and a double #rainbow over Buckingham Palace. She is letting us know she made it, and all will be well," said one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "Before the terribly sad announcement regarding #TheQueen yesterday evening, a double #rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are reunited again. RIP to an incredibly special lady."

While a third said: "Double #rainbow seen over #Buckingham Palace. This is her way to say goodbye to everyone, the most romantic way."

Her Majesty the Queen sent us three rainbows at the exact time she crossed that bridge.

One at Balmoral, one at Windsor castle, and a double #rainbow over Buckingham Palace.

She is letting us know she made it, and all will be well 🌈🌈🌈#TheQueen #HerMajesty theQueen #rainbow pic.twitter.com/YDIha1cAek — Skagirl77 (@skagirl77) September 8, 2022

Professional Meteorologist Brian James also chimed in on social media to point out the touching symbolism, exclaiming what "amazing timing" it all was.

But it wasn't just the UK that was decorated with the technicolour arches, rainbows were reported across the globe with people sharing incredible snaps from the Netherlands, Japan and even Australia.

The news of Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced at 6.30pm on 8th September 2022 with a notice on the gates of Buckingham Palace. The flag was simultaneously lowered to half mast as the country fell into mourning.

Before the terribly sad announcement regarding #TheQueen yesterday evening, a double #rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace. 🌈



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are reunited again. ❤



RIP to an incredibly special lady. pic.twitter.com/CxH9H7ZsNb — PeterboroughOne (@PeterboroughOne) September 9, 2022

Shortly after, the beloved monarch's son Charles – now King – released a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

It read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Check out what happened in Amsterdam! You know what time the rainbow was there? In Amsterdam it was around 6:30pm. Any other capitals with the #rainbow of remebrance? pic.twitter.com/6tNPViyRA7 — R.S (@whiterdark) September 8, 2022

The statement continued: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Read more: